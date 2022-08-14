Sunday was yet another fantastic day weather-wise for outdoor activities. We once again got off to a refreshingly cool start in the morning with many seeing lows down into the mid 50s. And also once again, parts of the Poconos and Schuylkill County dipped down into the mid and upper 40s! We did see a bit more cloud cover throughout the day Sunday compared to Saturday, but it was still your typical fair weather cumulus clouds. And once more, humidity remained at very comfortable levels while high temperatures reached the seasonable mid 80s. While no big heat and humidity is expected for the start of the new week, our weather does look a bit cloudier and cooler as low pressure slowly meanders its way through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Forecast guidance continues to trend rather dry for our area with any real steadier/heavier rains remaining well to our south or west. Still, we anticipate at least a few opportunities for a shower or two at the start of the week along with cooler than normal temperatures. By the latter half of the week, sunnier and warmer weather is expected, however, the 90-degree heat and high humidity looks to stay away for quite some time. So, for now, enjoy the break from the summer muggies!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect just a little more cloud cover to work its way into our area tonight ahead of a little piece of energy to our west. A light shower or two may try to sneak into areas well west of the Lehigh Valley late after midnight, but the large majority of the area should remain dry. With a bit more cloud cover tonight and a little uptick in the moisture content of the air, low temperatures won’t be quite as cool as previous nights only dropping into the low 60s.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
An upper level low looks to set up somewhere over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S. for the beginning of the new work week resulting in cloudier and slightly cooler days for Monday and Tuesday along with the chance for at least a little rain. But both days certainly won’t be washouts, and in fact, forecast guidance continues to trend rather dry for a lot of our area, and even suggests there may be some that don’t even see a drop of rain. This is not good news considering central New Jersey is still experiencing a moderate drought, and many other locations, while not technically at drought levels, still have notable deficits for rainfall for the last couple months. So for Monday we’ll call it clouds and just a little sun and perhaps a spotty shower with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. On Tuesday, we may see a little more sunshine compared to Monday, so we’ll call it partly sunny, with again just a slight chance for a spotty shower, and highs once more in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
The aforementioned upper level low should depart and be either offshore or up towards New England by mid-week. As a result, more in the way of sunshine should gradually return each day from Wednesday through Friday as high temperatures climb a little higher through the 80s each day. Humidity however will continue to run at very comfortable levels. So look for highs to remain around 80 degrees on Wednesday, then climb a little higher in the mid 80s on Thursday, and upper 80s for Friday. Nighttime lows should generally run around or just above 60 degrees. There is the small chance of a shower on Wednesday, especially if that upper low isn't too far off to our northeast, however the large majority of the area should remain dry. High pressure looks to build back in for Thursday and Friday keeping any showers and storms away. And what Mother Nature also continues to keep away indefinitely is the high heat and humidity.
TRACK THE WEATHER: