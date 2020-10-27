After a damp Monday, the region got a chance to dry out Tuesday as plenty of clouds initially gradually broke for some sunshine as the day wore on. Afternoon highs were close to seasonable levels generally in the upper 50s. A weak system will be tracking through tonight bringing with it a few showers along with rather cloudy skies. While clouds and even a shower or two will linger into early Wednesday morning, we expect much of the day to be dry with skies turning brighter as the day progresses. Highs should once again be seasonable near 60 degrees. Then, on Thursday we anticipate a steady, and sometimes heavy, rain to unfold which looks to linger through midday Friday, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta, currently near the Yucatan Peninsula in the southern Gulf of Mexico, make their way up across a good portion of the eastern half of the country. Given how dry the month of October has been with many seeing month-to-date precipitation deficits of 1” to 3”, this rainfall could end up being very beneficial. The wet weather all looks to exit away just in time for Halloween on Saturday as a big dome of high pressure builds in then. This high will bring with it some pretty cool air however.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A weak piece of upper level energy will quickly race across the region tonight bringing with it rather cloudy skies along with the chance for a little bit of light rain, mainly after the midnight hour. No more than 0.10” of total rainfall is expected. Some patchy fog will once again be possible, mainly as we get into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. Lows tonight will be relatively mild only dropping into the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will likely be the nicest day of the work week as high pressure builds overhead. Outside of a stray morning shower hanging over from the weak system that quickly moves through tonight, we can expect clouds to break for a decent amount of sunshine by Wednesday afternoon. Highs should once again reach close to seasonable levels near 60 degrees.
THURSDAY
Don’t get too used to Wednesday’s nice weather because clouds and rain chances will be on the rise again as we get to the latter half of the week. Thursday turns rather gloomy as steady rain gradually overspreads the area throughout the day. The remnants of Zeta will move from the central Gulf Coast into the Tennessee River Valley while another area of low pressure slides eastward from the Plains states and links up with our aforementioned system. Rain may become heavy at times, especially later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. At this time, we are forecasting much of the area to receive anywhere from 1” to 2” of total rainfall with the highest amounts occurring south of the Lehigh Valley. These areas to the south may even see some isolated amounts up to 3”. A little bit of minor flooding is not out of the question, mainly in poor drainage spots and low-lying areas. Highs Thursday are only expected to reach the low 50s.
FRIDAY
Zeta’s remnants will essentially merge into one low pressure system with the low that slides eastward from the Plains states. This one main low then will slide off the Delmarva or Virginia coastline Friday morning and head out to sea as the day progresses. We can still expect some rain to linger through Friday morning before tapering back to just a few showers and ending early in the afternoon. Skies will likely start cloudy Friday, but turn a little brighter in the afternoon, as our low pressure system heads further away out to sea. It will be a breezy and chilly day with temperatures likely stuck in the mid 40s throughout much of the day. It might actually be cold enough in the Poconos to see some snowflakes mix with the lingering rain, and the highest ridgetops might actually see a very minor accumulation on the grass.
HALLOWEEN SATURDAY
The good news for those of you planning any outdoor trick-or-treat festivities Saturday is that dry weather and plenty of sunshine will return as a big dome of high pressure settles into the region. The high will be originating from Canada however, so it will bring along some pretty cool air for this time of the year. Look for highs Saturday to only climb to the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, and then at night, lows are expected to drop all the way down close to freezing. Also don’t forget to set your clock back 1 hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2am Sunday. You should also check the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors at this time as well.
SUNDAY
The high pressure system that was overhead Saturday will move off the coast for Sunday leading to a return of a southwesterly wind flow. This will usher in some milder air for the afternoon with highs climbing back to more seasonable levels in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The day will likely start with ample sunshine, but that will be followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a cold front moves in from our west. That cold front will track through Sunday night bringing with it colder air and the chance for some showers, as well as even some snow showers across the higher elevations.
TRACK THE WEATHER: