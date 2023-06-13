After a widespread and welcome soaking on Monday that delivered one to locally more than three inches of rain to finally put an initial dent in our developing drought, the sunshine was a nice sight to see on Tuesday. Of course, one soaking rain doesn't erase weeks of dryness, but it's a good start. We'll put a few more smaller dents in our drought with some scattered showers Wednesday and again Friday, with a dry Thursday tucked in between and cooler than average highs mostly in the 70s through the end of the week. For Father's Day weekend, temperatures inch up to the seasonably warm low 80s, with partly sunny skies and a mainly dry weekend shaping up for dad. There could be another chance of showers sometime early next week, but low pressure may also remain to our south and keep most of the wet weather off to our south per the latest trends.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
After a dry and pleasant day, clouds will be on the increase for our Tuesday night, but it will remain dry with lows in the mid 50s. A few scattered and light rain showers may be on our western doorstep by sunrise Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY
As an upper level low pivots on through the Northeast, expect a mostly cloudy and cooler day, although with some breaks of sun, although with highs only in the low 70s. While not a washout, our low will deliver some scattered morning showers and an afternoon thunderstorm or quick downpour in one or two spots, which means more of a lighter and uneven rainfall distribution compared to Monday. Let's say around a quarter of an inch of additional rain on average, with thunderstorms providing a bit more, and places where the heavier showers skip over seeing less. While a shower may linger into the evening, expect partly cloudy skies overnight with a drying trend.
LATER THIS WEEK
We'll see another in-between day Thursday, which will feature partly sunny skies and comfortably warm highs in the upper 70s, and be a carbon copy of Tuesday in many respects. Clouds may increase late in the day, with a few showers possible overnight. Mostly cloudy skies will likely be the rule on Friday, with a few scattered showers and highs in the mid to upper 70s, just a little cooler than average for this time of year. A tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible from Thursday night and Friday's passing rain showers.
FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND
As usual in recent years, area dads appear to have a pretty nice Father's Day weekend shaping up weather-wise, with a mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday and highs inching up a few degrees into the seasonably warm low 80s, right where we should be for the middle of June. While there could be a spotty shower in Northeast PA or far North Jersey on Saturday, most if not all of the weekend looks dry as of right now.
