It’s another day of cold and brisk but mostly dry weather, although there were a few snow showers and flurries early this morning in spots. Clouds gave way to sunshine as the day progressed, but with highs only around 40 degrees and a brisk northwest breeze, wind chills again remained at or below freezing throughout the day. After a mostly clear evening, clouds will again increase tonight ahead of another opportunity for some late night or morning snow showers and flurries into Wednesday, with a coating of snow possible in spots, especially north of the Lehigh Valley. Then clouds again break for sunshine later Wednesday, our last seasonably chilly day before a late week warm up. With more sunshine, highs climb to near and eventually above 50 degrees later in the week, with the mild 50s continuing into the weekend but with the chance of a few showers arriving as well.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
The night will likely start out with plenty of stars, good for a viewing of the International Space Station shooting across the sky early this evening. Look to the northwest sky at 4:58pm and the ISS will streak from northwest to southeast across the sky for six minutes. After a clear evening, a weak disturbance builds southward from eastern Canada, turning our skies mostly cloudy overnight. A few snow showers and flurries will actually start to break out overnight across Upstate New York into north-central Pennsylvania in advance of this weak disturbance and this activity will be moving southeastward. It’s possible some of this activity reaches the area, certainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley, as we get into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. Overnight lows will once again be seasonably cold, settling back into the mid to upper 20s.
WEDNESDAY
As our disturbance passes by to our north across Upstate New York and New England, we’ll get clipped by the southern edge of this feature. That means more clouds and some flurries or snow showers, mostly Wednesday morning. While little or no accumulation will likely be the rule for most, we can’t entirely rule out a couple spots, certainly in higher elevations, where a coating of snow is seen, perhaps leading to some slippery spots for the morning commute given the cold ground. Expect another seasonably chilly day otherwise with highs in the lower 40s. Clouds likely hang out through early afternoon, with some partial clearing expected later in the day.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure controls our weather for the end of the week, with partly to mostly sunny skies and that advertised warming trend, with highs climbing into the upper 40s on Thursday then inching past 50 degrees on Friday. Enjoy these two pick days of the forecast.
THIS WEEKEND
Clouds will be on the increase as our cold front approaches on Saturday, but most of the day looks dry. A shower can’t be ruled out later in the day, but better chances for some mostly light rain showers will hold off until Saturday night and Sunday. Most of the weekend averages mostly cloudy then, but also quite mild with highs both weekend days in the low to mid 50s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: