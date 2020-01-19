Following Saturday's winter storm, Sunday certainly turned out much quieter with morning clouds gradually breaking for some sunshine and by-in-large dry conditions outside of an isolated flurry. A brisk west to northwest wind occasionally gusted over 20 miles-per-hour making Sunday's highs in the upper 30s feel more like it was in the lower 20s. The cold peaks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with harsh wind chills in the morning and afternoon, but at least plenty of sunshine otherwise. Sunny skies, but very cold temperatures, will remain with us through the first half of the week before the temperature trend goes up into the 40s to wrap up the week Thursday and Friday.
TONIGHT
Behind our departing winter storm, a secondary boundary will be moving down from our north this evening delivering a reinforcing shot of cold air. This reinforcing shot of cold air will also come with a few snow showers, especially in the Poconos and northern New Jersey, and a few heavier squalls will have to be watched for as well. Once we get past midnight, most of the snow shower activity should fade away, but a stray flurry or snow shower still can't entirely be ruled out moving through the overnight. Partly to mostly cloudy skies can be expected otherwise as overnight lows dip down into the mid and upper teens. Factor in winds gusting to 20 miles-per-hour however and wind chills will drop into the single digits, maybe even approaching 0 degrees in higher elevations to the north. One other thing to keep in mind is that any standing water or slush will have the opportunity to refreeze overnight, so watch for a couple slippery spots, mainly on secondary roads, walkways, driveways, and parking lots.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Arctic high pressure building in from the north and west will dominate our forecast for the start of the week. The cold is the big story Monday and Tuesday as highs struggle to reach the freezing mark. While each day is fairly bright, brisk winds add a bitter chill at times, especially on MLK Day. Single-digit wind chills Monday morning are followed by wind chills in the upper teens later in the day. Tuesday shouldn't be quite as brisk as Monday thanks to high pressure building a little closer lightening up the winds a bit. Tuesday morning will likely once again feature wind chills down into the single digits with air temperatures in the mid teens. Tuesday's afternoon highs however, while quite cold in the low to mid 30s, shouldn't feel a whole lot colder thanks to lighter winds.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure builds overhead for Wednesday leading to even lighter winds compared to the start of the week, and once again ample sunshine. It definitely won't feel as harsh Wednesday thanks to all the sunshine and lighter winds, and especially because afternoon highs will climb back to more seasonable levels in the upper 30s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
We are forecasting a noticeable warm-up during this time period. After a chilly start Thursday with lows in the mid to upper teens, highs hit the low to mid 40s, accompanied by mostly sunny skies. Friday is the warmest day of the week ahead as we get out ahead of an approaching storm system. Highs fall a few degrees short of 50 degrees as clouds gradually increase throughout the day. Rain, and perhaps some wet snowflakes farther north, hold off until very late Friday night if not Saturday morning. The mainly wet weather should continue through much of Saturday.