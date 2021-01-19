Weather-wise, the second verse (our Tuesday) was the same as the first (Monday). It was another brisk and seasonably chilly day with a mix of clouds, some sunshine, and some conversational snowflakes. That persistent breeze, which will be with us every day through the weekend, adds a bit of a chill to an otherwise seasonable mid-January day. While the flurries over the past few days haven’t amounted to much, a round of snow showers early Wednesday morning may be able to produce a coating in spots where a briefly heavier snow shower can materialize. After that, it’s back to the partly sunny, brisk, and mainly dry weather to round out the week, then colder temperatures over what should be a partly to mostly sunny but blustery weekend. By next week, cold air and a more active storm track may finally produce at least the chance of some more sizable winter weather threats. One would come early in the week around Monday and Tuesday, perhaps followed by another late in the week. While still uncertain, it’s something to watch in the long term, which we haven’t had for most of our quiet start to 2021.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies start out clear to partly cloudy tonight, then more clouds come in late tonight ahead of our next cold front, and a few snow showers will develop late at night and towards sunrise Wednesday morning. A few steadier snow showers may produce a coating of snow for some, while others see little to no accumulation. Watch for a few slick spots in areas that see a coating, as roads may be coated given below freezing temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 20s.
WEDNESDAY
As our cold front slides through in the morning, expect a cloudier start to the day along with some lingering flurries or snow showers, mostly the first half of the morning. Otherwise, clouds will give way to some sunshine as Wednesday unfolds, but winds will also ramp up behind our front. Northwest winds may gust to 35mph, and with highs a bit colder still in the mid 30s, expect a colder feeling day and wind chills to remain below freezing throughout the day on Wednesday.
THURSDAY
Thursday’s forecast has been trending drier and drier as it gets closer, so expect a partly sunny and mainly dry day, with just the slight chance of a snow shower or flurry. Of course it’s yet another breezy day, with seasonably chilly highs in the upper 30s, but not quite as windy as Wednesday was.
FRIDAY
It’s another breezy day, five for five for the week in case you’re counting, but also just a bit milder ahead of our next cold front with highs around 40 degrees. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine and nothing more than a few flurries or sprinkles out ahead of this front as well, but a more noticeable shot of cold air will follow for the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
Canadian high pressure will be slowly building in on Saturday, leading to a dry day with a fair amount of sunshine mixed with clouds. The high however will also be supplying the region with a fresh batch of cold air so look for highs to drop down to around freezing (32°). Not only that, but the winds will be quite gusty, perhaps up to 30 or 35 miles-per-hour, so those real-feel temperatures will actually be well back into the 20s. Sunday will be a bright but breezy day with mostly sunny skies and highs again in the low 30s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
This will be most interesting part of the forecast, with a storm sliding by to our south and plenty of cold air to the north. The exact track, strength, and amount of moisture and cold air available remains to be seen, but there remains our best chance for some more sizable winter weather in weeks later next Monday and Tuesday. Of course, it’s too soon to say if it’s snow or a wintry mix, and if the best snows set up over us or to our north and south, and that’s presuming the storm forms as modeled in the first place. So in short, stay tuned, but the quiet pattern “may” be broken next week.
