Thursday was a partly sunny, seasonably warm, and sticky day with highs mostly in the mid 80s, and just a few spotty thundershowers here and there. An isolated shower or storm will remain possible through an otherwise mainly dry evening. But the night will end rather stormy with a much better chance of a line of gusty downpours and storms sweeping through the area between midnight tonight and sunrise Friday morning. Gusty winds and heavy rain are possible in any storm later tonight, with some localized flooding possible. On Friday, the humidity will linger as we'll await for a cold front to sweep it away for the weekend, and an additional opportunity for a few scattered thunderstorms are possible from midday Friday into the afternoon, although not everyone gets wet. However, everyone will reap the benefits behind our front over the weekend, one of the nicer weekends we've seen this summer with comfortably warm sunshine and low humidity. Let's just hope the wildfire haze stays away. The humidity returns for most of next week with highs building into the upper 80s as the week progresses. Outside of a few thunderstorms later Monday and Tuesday, next week looks drier and less stormy than recent ones.
DETAILED FORECAST
