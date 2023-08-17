Clouds and fog gave way to partly sunny skies on a seasonably warm and humid day on Thursday, with just a spotty pop-up shower or downpour here and there. This evening could bring a few more of those, but the best and really only opportunity for rain between now and the weekend arrives overnight, especially between midnight and sunrise, when a few showers and thunderstorms and a few embedded heavier downpours slide through parts of the area. That activity will be ahead of a cold front that should conduct a clean sweep of the area Friday morning, sweeping the clouds, any leftover showers, and the higher humidity out to sea along with it. So things turn increasingly sunny, breezy, and comfortable later Friday, and we keep tons of comfy sunshine going throughout the entire upcoming weekend. We'll briefly turn up the heat and humidity on Monday ahead of our next cold front, which may spark a shower or t-storm Tuesday, which will in turn be followed by another shot of comfier air for the middle of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and a warm and muggy Thursday night, with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. While there may be a spotty evening thundershower or downpour, the better chance for some showers and storms will wait until the second half of the night, from midnight to sunrise Friday morning. Not everyone gets wet, but like a few nights earlier this week, some nocturnal heavier downpours are possible, with areas along and north of I-78 more favored for a downpour than areas south.
FRIDAY
Lingering clouds and a spotty shower or two early Friday morning will be swept away by a cold front, with brisk west to northwest breezes (10-20mph and gusty) clearing and drying us out in the wake of the front. Expect skies to become partly to mostly sunny and humidity levels to steadily drop, with highs in the upper 70s. Open the windows Friday night, with clear and comfy weather and diminishing winds, and lows in the mid to upper 50s.
THIS WEEKEND
It's hard to believe there are only three weekends left until Labor Day weekend, so with the clock ticking on summer, here's hoping all of them are as nice as this one looks to be. Expect plenty of sunshine, refreshingly low humidity levels, and therefore comfortably warm highs, around the 75-80° mark Saturday, inching up closer to around 80-85° by Sunday. With the comfy air mass in place, the nights will be rather comfortable by mid-August standards too, in the mid to upper 50s both Friday and Saturday nights.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Next week will start off with likely the warmest day of the forecast on Monday, as we'll keep plenty of sunshine ahead of a cold front to our north, and we'll see highs climb to around 85-90 degrees Monday and possibly Tuesday. That cold front will back down from the north sometime Tuesday, but not have much moisture to work with. As a result, we'll stay mainly dry, with perhaps just a small shower or storm chance centered on Tuesday. Behind our front, winds will shift, the comfier air will be reinforced after a brief bout with some stickier air on Monday, and highs may settle back closer to the 80-degree mark.
TRACK THE WEATHER: