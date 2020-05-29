Weather Alert

PAC011-077-089-095-300045- /O.NEW.KPHI.FA.Y.0017.200529T2046Z-200530T0045Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Berks PA-Lehigh PA-Monroe PA-Northampton PA- 446 PM EDT Fri May 29 2020 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Eastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that could experience flooding include... Allentown, Mount Pocono, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Northampton, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Nazareth, Bangor, Slatington, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, Bath, Walnutport, Belfast, East Bangor, Bally, Steuben, Stormville and Neffs. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over parts of the area. This rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following highways... Interstate 80 in New Jersey near mile marker 0. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 287 and 314. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 48 and 60. Northeast Extension near exit A56. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 13. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. && LAT...LON 4115 7515 4114 7509 4108 7503 4109 7497 4099 7513 4096 7513 4039 7558 4073 7577 4078 7567 4082 7548 4095 7557 4099 7550 4112 7565 4123 7554 4125 7513 $$