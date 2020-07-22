Weather Alert

PAC011-025-077-095-222115- /O.NEW.KPHI.SV.W.0156.200722T2010Z-200722T2115Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ 410 PM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania... West central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 409 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lehighton to near Hamburg, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Lehighton, Northampton, Palmerton, Kutztown, Jim Thorpe, Hamburg, Slatington, Bath, Walnutport, Topton, Shoemakersville, Lyons, Lenhartsville, New Mahoning, Neffs, Coffeetown, New Tripoli, Berlinsville and Emerald. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 57 and 79. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 26 and 54. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && LAT...LON 4058 7606 4058 7601 4065 7598 4070 7583 4074 7576 4081 7586 4091 7576 4083 7548 4081 7547 4082 7543 4079 7532 4048 7567 4050 7603 4054 7611 TIME...MOT...LOC 2009Z 281DEG 14KT 4084 7571 4053 7606 HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH $$