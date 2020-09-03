Weather Alert

DEC001-003-005-MDC011-015-029-035-041-NJC001-005-007-009-011-015- 029-033-PAC011-017-029-045-077-091-101-040200- /O.NEW.KPHI.TO.A.0485.200903T1942Z-200904T0200Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 485 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN DELAWARE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL DELAWARE KENT IN NORTHERN DELAWARE NEW CASTLE IN SOUTHERN DELAWARE SUSSEX IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MARYLAND CAROLINE CECIL KENT QUEEN ANNE'S TALBOT IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY ATLANTIC BURLINGTON CAMDEN CAPE MAY CUMBERLAND GLOUCESTER OCEAN SALEM IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA BERKS LEHIGH IN SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA BUCKS CHESTER DELAWARE MONTGOMERY PHILADELPHIA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENTOWN, ATLANTIC CITY, CAMDEN, CENTREVILLE, CHERRY HILL, CHESTERTOWN, DENTON, DEPTFORD, DOVER, DOYLESTOWN, EASTON, ELKTON, GEORGETOWN, GLASSBORO, HAMMONTON, MEDIA, MILLVILLE, MOORESTOWN, MOUNT HOLLY, NORRISTOWN, OCEAN CITY, PENNSVILLE, PHILADELPHIA, READING, TOMS RIVER, WEST CHESTER, AND WILMINGTON. $$