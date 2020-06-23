An area low pressure moving through the Great Lakes and into Eastern Canada will rotate its cold front through Pennsylvania and New Jersey overnight, resulting in a few showers and perhaps a more organized line of downpours and storms. This frontal passage, which will happen Wednesday morning, is the barrier between the hot and humid air mass we dealt with so far this week and the warm but much more tolerable air mass that will overspread the region on Wednesday. Even though the front will get hung up along the Eastern Seaboard on Wednesday, any shower or thunderstorm activity will be isolated at best. The warm but more tolerable air mass will stick around through Friday, a stretch that will feature a decreased chance of rain. Of course, decreased does not mean non-existent though, especially on Thursday as an upper level trough passes through. This will lead to a few showers and thunderstorms, particularly late in the day on Thursday and into Thursday night. By daybreak on Friday, all of that will have moved out for some drier weather that will extend into Saturday. However by late Saturday, our next cold front will be sliding out of the Great Lakes and New England and into our area presenting another opportunity for showers and thunderstorms that will last into Sunday. The advancement of this cold front will also cause temperatures, dew points, and clouds to increase.
TONIGHT
As our cold front slowly approaches from the west overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible. As was the case Monday evening, a few storms could be capable of producing some locally heavy rain, which is the primary concern with any thunderstorms that do develop. The threat for severe weather, meaning damaging winds or hail, is marginal but not zero, so an isolated stronger thunderstorm with gusty winds is possible. Lows will remain on the warm and muggy side and not far from 70 degrees. Storms are possible anytime during the night, not just the evening, as the front won't pass through until early Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY
Our cold front will slowly work its way off the coast during the day on Wednesday, getting hung up along the coast for a time in the process, taking the hotter and more humid air mass out to sea along with it. The change in air mass won't be sharp, but more so a gradual one, as humidity levels gradually lower during the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will ease back a bit from Monday's and Tuesday's levels, but will still be warm for late June and in the mid 80s. While a shower or rumble of thunder can't entirely be ruled out, most of the day looks dry with the cold front through and humidity levels dropping.
THURSDAY
While our cold front will be off the East Coast, an upper level trough, or dip in the jet stream, will pivot through the Great Lakes and Northeast for the end of the week. While it will deliver a break from the higher humidity levels, it won't give us a break from the shower and thunderstorm chances, which will sneak back up again Thursday into Thursday night as the trough axis passes. It certainly won't be a washout as partly sunny skies are expected, with highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY
Friday looks like a nice day with lots of sunshine and only patchy clouds, low humidity, no rain chances, and still warm highs in the mid 80s. With overnight lows in the low 60s, the nights will be less muggy and more tolerable for sleeping.
THIS WEEKEND
The heat and humidity will be on the rise again over the weekend as a cold front approaches from the north and west, likely later Saturday night into Sunday. That's the best chance for some showers and thunderstorms, although most of Saturday looks dry and Sunday won't be a washout despite the better chance for rain. Highs will spike back into the upper 80s and flirt with 90 degrees in spots, before coming back down into the mid 80s next week.