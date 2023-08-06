TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and more humid with a few showers and thunderstorms; patchy fog late. Low: 68
MONDAY: Hazy and humid with some mainly afternoon showers and storms, some could be strong to severe. High: 82
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few gusty evening thunderstorms. Low: 69
Sunday was just as nice, if not a little nicer than Saturday, with partly sunny skies and seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s, with still tolerable humidity levels for much of the day. However, both the humidity and our chances for showers and storms are on the rise this evening through the overnight hours and into Monday. Higher humidity brings higher thunderstorm chances, and there will be a few overnight, and potentially a severe weather outbreak Monday afternoon and evening to keep a close eye on. The rest of the week will feature a few more thunderstorm chances Tuesday and again Thursday, but Monday will be the most active day, with some afternoon storms producing gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and even a few tornadoes. Wednesday and perhaps Friday may be the best bets for entirely dry days this week, with highs remaining in the 80s most of the week, whether or not we're dry or wet and whether we're comfy or sticky. The 90-degree heat that has eluded as much of the summer remains absent from the forecast.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
After a warm and dry day, expect clouds and humidity levels to increase this evening and overnight, with a round or two of some showers and a few thunderstorms as the humid air mass arrives. As a result, it will be a warmer and muggier night with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. No severe storms are expected overnight, but any storm could produce some heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Some patchy fog may also develop overnight.
MONDAY
Monday has the potential to be an active severe weather day, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The morning and early afternoon may end up mostly dry with fog and low clouds giving way to some hazy sunshine. We'll warm only to the low 80s, but coupled with the high humidity and an approaching disturbance, that will be enough for some showers and storms to develop, and some strong to severe storms are likely across parts of the area. Storms may produce heavy rain with a risk for flooding downpours, as well as damaging winds, large hail, and a few isolated tornadoes too. Severe storms are possible anywhere, but the severe risk is greatest from the Lehigh Valley points south. Gusty storms, likely in the form of a strong squall line, will slide east from eastern PA into NJ by the evening and then storms move offshore and weaken overnight.
TUESDAY
The higher humidity and a shower or thunderstorm or two linger into Tuesday, but it doesn't look nearly as active as Monday may turn out. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday and while it will still be humid for a while, it will be a cooler day with highs only in the upper 70s. We should dry out and clear later Tuesday into the overnight hours, with lowering humidity as well as a brief shot of comfort arrives for mid-week.
WEDNESDAY
This will be the pick day of the work week weather-wise, with mostly sunny skies, the lowest humidity levels we'll see for the week, and comfortably and seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s. Be sure to enjoy it, as some sticky and stormy weather returns by Thursday.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
We'll likely wrap up the week with higher humidity, more clouds, and another opportunity for a few showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Initially it looked like Friday may face the same fate, but the latest trends suggest we may wrap up the week with some partly sunny and mainly dry weather on Friday, with a few additional pop-up storms to kick off the weekend on Saturday. However, late week rain chances in this fast moving weather pattern are likely to change day-to-day. It will remain warm with highs in the mid 80s through next weekend, but there is still no really hot weather in sight.
