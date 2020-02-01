Weather Alert

PAZ060>062-101>105-011400- /O.CON.KPHI.FG.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-200201T1400Z/ Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-Western Chester-Eastern Chester- Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, and Perkasie 623 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Western Chester, Eastern Chester, Western Montgomery, Eastern Montgomery and Upper Bucks. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas of freezing fog are possible. Allow extra time to your morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. && $$