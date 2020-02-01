The final week of January started and ended cloudy with a few sunny days tucked in between. As we begin February this weekend, clouds will win out over sunshine, but warmer than average temperatures will persist, too. And while a few showers are possible at just about any time this weekend, a lot of the time it will be dry. The unsettled weekend will be followed by a big warm-up beginning Monday and lasting through Tuesday. Highs will begin with a "5" both days, though Monday will be the brighter of the two. Temperatures will reach the north side of normal from mid to late week, despite thickening clouds and rising rain chances. In fact, Wednesday and Thursday look rather wet, the perfect kind of sleeping weather to recover from Super Bowl weekend.
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy skies will continue into the day on Saturday as we watch a storm out over the ocean remain largely offshore, too far east to have a significant impact on our weather. That being said, areas along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor towards the shore could see some light rain showers into early Saturday morning. Of course, the ground is still damp from a little rain Friday. That combined with calm winds leads to areas of fog Saturday morning. The National Weather Service keeps a Dense Fog Advisory active for much of the area along and south of Interstate 78 through 9 o'clock. Thereafter, plan on plenty of clouds with a bit of light rain mixed with wet snow possible towards the late afternoon or overnight hours. Highs will be in the mid 40s even with all the clouds, above our average high for early February, which is in the upper 30s.
SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY
Another disturbance sliding through late Saturday into Saturday night will be responsible for that bit of light rain or wet snow later Saturday into Saturday night, with perhaps a coating of snow in a few spots Saturday night if the snow showers are persistent enough in any one spot. A little sun is possible Sunday, especially before lunch, but one final disturbance will swing by to our north the second half of the day and that could touch off a spotty rain or snow shower in spots. More noticeable on Sunday will be an increasingly brisk west to northwest breeze that may gust to 25 miles-per-hour, but as there’s no cold air for that wind to usher in, highs will remain in the mid 40s. Granted, that wind will add a little chill to the air the second half of the weekend. So to review, multiple weak disturbances could bring a few showers throughout the weekend, but much of the time will be dry rather than wet.
NEXT WEEK
Ready or not, here they come again. Widespread highs in the mid to even upper 50s are likely to start next week. Monday will be the nicest day of the week by far with a good deal of sunshine, then clouds and rain chances will progressively increase each day through midweek. Tuesday may only bring a shower or two, then Wednesday and Thursday could bring some steadier rain and drizzle with a front nearby and a few low pressures rippling along that front. While we remain on the warmer side of that front most of the week, we could briefly dip onto the colder side on Wednesday and see highs drop into the 40s. Of course, that’s still above average for early February.