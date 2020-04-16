TONIGHT: Brisk early with a rain or snow shower in spots, then clear to partly cloudy and cold with lighter winds. Low: 30
FRIDAY: Chilly with sunshine early then turning cloudy with rain developing during the afternoon; a little wet snow across the higher elevations to the north. High: 49
FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with occasional rain and drizzle. Low: 40
Our Thursday didn't look like too bad of an early spring day, with a mix of clouds and some sunshine as things stayed mostly dry, despite a few spotty raindrops or snowflakes for a few. However, it didn't feel like the middle of April, thanks to unseasonably cool temperatures and a brisk breeze that added an additional chill. Our average high for mid-April is actually just above 60 degrees, and we spent most of the day between 45 and 50 degrees, more representative of what we expect in the middle of March. The cool remains king for two more days, before what will likely be a welcome return to more seasonable weather late in the weekend and for most of next week. In addition to the cool keeping us company through the start of the weekend, we'll wrap up the week with a round of some chilly rain and even some wet snow in the higher elevations up along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor later Friday through early Saturday. The weekend should therefore get brighter, drier, and milder as it progresses, especially by Sunday.
TONIGHT
Our cool day will give way to a rather cold early spring night, thanks to diminishing winds and skies trending clear to partly cloudy overnight after some patchy clouds and a spotty rain or snow shower early. The clearer skies and lighter winds will allow for some good radiational cooling overnight, and allow temperatures to drop to around or even a bit below freezing for many of us. Where the growing season is officially underway, freeze warnings are posted and those with cold-sensitive vegetation should take precautions. Granted, we are very early in the growing season, and most of the area still deals with frost and freeze potential through early to mid-May, so tonight' cold is certainly not unusual.
FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT
The week ends with another chilly day as high temperatures on Friday again remain mired in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. While the morning looks mostly dry with some early sunshine giving way to thickening clouds, the afternoon likely turns wet as a stronger disturbance slides our way with some rain developing, especially west and north of the Lehigh Valley first. Some wet snow may factor in over the higher elevations, especially towards the Interstate 80 and 81 corridors points north, and a whitening of grassy surfaces is possible for some mountain locations. However, the higher accumulations will likely be closer to the NY/PA border, where several inches of snow may fall. For everyone else, it's likely a light to moderate rain that adds up to around 0.25" with some spots closer to 0.50", not nearly as much as the soaking we started the week with. Given that temperatures will be mostly in the 30s and 40s however as the rain and any wet snow falls, it will be a chilly and damp end to the week. Rain and any higher elevation wet snow continue into Friday night when the steadiest rain is expected, and may even spill over into early Saturday morning as well but gradually taper.
SATURDAY
As our Friday disturbance develops into a stronger low pressure over the ocean to our east early Saturday, some clouds and a bit of rain and wet snow may linger in the morning, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley. So after a cloudy and damp start to the day, the afternoon looks drier with some sun eventually returning, but it may take the better part of the day with some slow clearing working in from the northwest. It will remain a bit brisk and cool as highs inch up only a few degrees into the low to mid 50s.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be the better, brighter, and milder of the two weekend days, with sunshine followed by some increasing clouds later in the day as high pressure builds in, if only for a day . It will also be our first chance at seasonable highs in quite a while in the low 60s, as we finally return closer to our mid-April normal high. A shower or two is possible Sunday night as a cold front approaches from the northwest and a wave of low pressure develops to our south and east, but the day on Sunday remains rain-free.
MONDAY
The aforementioned low that develops to our south and east Sunday night will continue its journey northeast heading out to sea as we progress through Monday. It appears that our low and our cold front will remain separate and won't phase, so most of the rain from our low stays south and east of the Interstate 95 corridor and the cold front itself only brings a few showers out ahead of it, mostly to our northwest. The result for most of us on Monday will be a cloudy to partly sunny day with just the chance of a shower or two, with steadier rain closer to the coast. A northerly component to a rather brisk breeze will nudge temperatures back into the mid to upper 50s.