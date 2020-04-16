Weather Alert

DEZ002-003-MDZ008-012-015-019-020-NJZ001-007>010-012-013-015- 019>022-027-PAZ060>062-101>103-105-170830- /O.UPG.KPHI.FZ.A.0002.200417T0400Z-200417T1300Z/ /O.NEW.KPHI.FZ.W.0002.200417T0400Z-200417T1300Z/ Kent-Inland Sussex-Cecil-Kent MD-Queen Annes-Talbot-Caroline- Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex- Western Monmouth-Mercer-Northwestern Burlington-Ocean-Cumberland- Atlantic-Southeastern Burlington-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Western Chester-Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Dover, Georgetown, Elkton, Chestertown, Centreville, Easton, Denton, Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Trenton, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jackson, Millville, Hammonton, Wharton State Forest, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 319 PM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey, east central and southeast Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and central and southern Delaware. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$