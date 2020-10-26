After a mild Saturday with highs either side of 70 degrees and some sunshine, Sunday certainly turned out quite different. Behind a cold front that moved through Saturday afternoon, highs Sunday dropped all the way back to around 50 degrees. Several spots didn’t even get out of the 40s. The last time highs were this cool goes back to the early part of May, a little more than five and a half months ago. Skies turned rather cloudy Sunday, and we saw some rain showers gradually overspread the region as the day wore on. Those showers and some drizzle continued into the nighttime and will now take us into Monday as highs slowly get a little warmer climbing back close to 60 degrees. Drier times can be expected Tuesday with the return to a little sunshine and highs near 60 degrees. Wednesday also looks dry, seasonable, and even sunnier than Tuesday as high pressure moves through. Then, a soaking rain, potentially heavy at times, is expected Thursday into at least early Friday morning, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta currently in the western Carribean make their way up across a good portion of the eastern half of the country. Fortunately, this all looks to exit away just in time for Halloween on Saturday as a big dome of high pressure builds in then. This high will bring with it some pretty cool air however.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
An area of low pressure will continue to creep slowly northeastward off the North Carolina and Virginia coasts Monday while an area of high pressure moves east over Atlantic Canada. The two features will be in the perfect position to provide us with a light easterly onshore wind flow, and this all spells a rather cloudy and gloomy looking day with waves of rain showers occasionally moving through, especially through early afternoon, and even a bit of drizzle. Some locally dense fog will also be seen, especially across higher elevations where you get in the low clouds. Even though skies will be mainly overcast, a weak warm front attached to the aforementioned low pressure system will push through, and this should help raise our highs to slightly warmer levels than yesterday back in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
TONIGHT
As the low pressure system off the Mid-Atlantic coast moves further away to the north, eventually reaching a position near Atlantic Canada late at night, our easterly onshore wind flow should shift around to the north, and this should help put an end to any drizzle, and any leftover showers for that matter, as some drier air filters in. While a stray shower can’t entirely be ruled out tonight, if it does happen, it will likely be north of the Lehigh Valley. Overnight lows will generally be mild again for this time of the year only dropping into the upper 40s. Patchy fog will also be possible.
TUESDAY
High pressure will gradually build in from the Great Lakes while an upper level trough with the jet stream will be streaming through. The upper level energy will be enough to keep a fair amount of cloud cover around, however, we should see at least a return to a little more sunshine, certainly compared to Monday, and the day should be dry. With a little bit of sun and rain-free weather expected, our highs should manage to reach close to seasonable levels in the upper 50s. A weak piece of energy will quickly race along our upper level trough Tuesday night and rotate through the area bringing with it a slight chance of a shower. Lows Tuesday night should drop back into the low and mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will likely be the nicest day of the work week as high pressure builds overhead. Outside of a stray early morning shower hanging over from the weak system that quickly moves through Tuesday night, we can expect clouds to break for a decent amount of sunshine as we work through Wednesday. Highs should once again reach close to seasonable levels in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY
Don’t get too used to Wednesday’s nice weather because clouds and rain chances will be on the rise again as we get to the latter half of the week. Thursday turns rather gloomy as steady rain gradually overspreads the area throughout the day. The remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta will move from the central Gulf Coast into the Tennessee River Valley while another area of low pressure slides eastward from the Plains states and links up with our aforementioned system. Rain may become heavy at times, especially later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. The exact track and evolution of this complex storm system is still yet to be determined, and this will be key in just how much rain we see. Right now, long range guidance suggests amounts could be anywhere from 1” to 3”, but that is very much subject to change. Highs Thursday are expected to reach the mid 50s.
FRIDAY
Zeta’s remnants will essentially merge into one low pressure system with the low that slides eastward from the Plains states. This one main low then will slide off the Delmarva or Virginia coastline Friday morning. We can still expect some rain to linger into at least Friday morning before tapering back to just a few showers and ending Friday afternoon. Skies will likely start cloudy Friday, but turn a little brighter as the day wears on, as our low pressure system heads further away out to sea. It will be a breezy and chilly day with highs only getting to around 50 degrees.
TRACK THE WEATHER: