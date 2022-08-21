TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and turning more humid with times of showers or a t-storm, mainly late. Low: 68
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with times of showers and t-storms, some of which could contain heavy rain. High: 80
MONDAY NIGHT: A shower or t-storm around, mainly in the evening; otherwise, mostly cloudy and humid. Low: 66
Sunday was just a touch cooler compared to Saturday thanks to a bit more cloud cover. It was still very summery regardless as afternoon high temperatures reached the middle and upper 80s in many locations. Similar to Saturday, while the morning started humid, we saw dew points drop to the more comfortable levels in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees during the afternoon. While much of Sunday was dry, we’ve been seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms across central Pennsylvania throughout much of the day and some of this activity should eventually push into our direction later tonight. These showers and storms will continue throughout the day Monday bringing our best chance for some much-needed rainfall over the next week. A couple showers or a t-storm will remain possible for Tuesday, then much of the rest of the week should be mainly dry. Hopefully the rainfall we see over the next 24 to 48 hours will be widespread and heavy enough to put a dent in our ever-growing rainfall deficits. With the rather cloudy and unsettled start to the week, while it will be humid, high temperatures will be cooler closer to 80 degrees. By mid to late week however, thanks to drier and sunnier times, expect high temperatures to rebound well into the 80s. Fortunately, humidity doesn’t look to be too bad.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
An area of low pressure over the Midwest and Great Lakes will slowly push a little further east tonight driving a warm front through the region. As that front approaches, look for the air to turn stickier again tonight with skies turning mostly cloudy, and scattered showers and t-storms eventually developing. The best opportunity to see these showers and t-storms will be after midnight and especially during the pre-dawn hours of Monday. There are no real severe concerns with any storms, but heavy downpours will certainly be a possibility. Overnight lows will be rather warm only dropping into the upper 60s.
MONDAY
The aforementioned low pressure system from the Midwest will continue pushing eastward on Monday bringing with it a trailing cold front. These features will combine with an upper level trough which will all pivot across the region throughout the day Monday. We can expect a rather cloudy day Monday with a good chance for widely scattered showers and t-storms. We will probably see a pretty good round of showers and storms first thing in the morning, and we’ll need to be on the lookout for heavy downpours leading to ponding on roadways for the morning rush. Then, later Monday morning through early afternoon, there will probably be a bit of a lull in the showers and storms, before the coverage starts to increase again later in the afternoon into the evening. Once more, severe concerns are very much at a minimum, but drenching downpours are certainly possible given higher humidity that is expected Monday. We'll take any rain we can get, but most of us need an all-day soaking, and that type of rain is just not in the cards right now. Thanks to the unsettled and rather cloudy Monday, while there will be a sticky feel to the air, high temperatures will be much cooler compared to recent days only around 80 degrees.
TUESDAY THROUGH THE REST OF THE WEEK
A bit more sunshine should return for Tuesday through the remainder of the week allowing high temperatures to rebound to the mid and upper 80s. Our aforementioned upper level trough and low pressure and its trailing cold front will linger across the region for Tuesday keeping our humidity up with a chance for a spotty shower or t-storm, but certainly not as much activity compared to Monday. Wednesday looks largely dry and a bit less humid thanks to high pressure returning. Thursday and Friday also look mainly dry with just a very low chance for an isolated afternoon/evening shower or t-storm. Humidity may climb a bit closer to sticky levels again on Friday in advance of a weak cold front dropping in from our northwest.
TRACK THE WEATHER: