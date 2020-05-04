While Mother Nature planted highs in the 70s and even 80s for the first weekend of May, our temperature trend grows much cooler from this point forward. Of course, the cooler air won't be instant, so we'll sneak in one more seasonable day Monday before highs land near 60, give or take a few degrees, for the rest of the week. Brisk, northwest winds to start Mother's Day weekend Saturday may gift the chilliest air of all, leading to a few snowflakes mixing in with rain showers across the Poconos. There will be a few chances for showers before we get to the weekend, including a spectacular one Monday night into Tuesday morning. That's the Eta Aquarid Meteor shower which peaks with 10 to 30 shooting stars an hour.
MONDAY
Monday is the buffer between an unseasonably warm weekend and a string of below normal days the rest of the week. While temperatures starting in the 70s shortly at midnight, they fell through the 60s Monday morning, and probably end up in the middle to upper 60s in the afternoon. That's right where we should be for early May, a claim we won't be able to make soon. Northwesterly winds may be gusty at times Monday as a storm wraps up over New England, steering chilly air our direction, at least aloft. So a couple of instability showers can't be ruled out. It's mainly dry most of the time with a mix of sun and clouds.
MONDAY NIGHT
Stargazers are in luck Monday night. An area of high pressure nosing in from the north promises mainly clear skies after midnight and through dawn, just as the Eta Aquarid Meteor shower peaks. It's not the most vibrant meteor shower of the year for those in the Northern Hemisphere, but 10 to 30 shooting stars an hour are still worth wishing on, as long as you bundle up. A bit of a breeze will make temperatures falling through the 40s feel like the 30s. Brrr! Keep in mind, the bright moon may dim some of those fireballs. It'll be a lot like fishing, to be honest. You may catch something good, or you may leave empty-handed. We'll hope for the former rather than the latter.
TUESDAY
High pressure over eastern Canada suppresses rain well to our south, though it may not win out over the high clouds associated with that storm. So, the sunshine will be filtered sunshine, met by a lighter breeze compared to the day before. Of course, with a northwesterly directions, highs will fall well short of "normal" as they only reach the lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY
An upper level trough approaches from our west on Wednesday bringing more clouds along with the chance for some showers from the afternoon into the nighttime hours. Tack on an easterly component to the wind, and highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s during the day. Rainfall should be around 0.25" at be
THURSDAY
Thursday looks largely dry with clouds lingering, but more in the way of sunshine breaking through those clouds. An area of low pressure spinning well to our north across northern New England may provide the region with a stray shower, but all-in-all, dry times should rule the roost for Thursday. Thanks to a trough with the jet stream staying locked in place across the region along with a continued northerly wind flow, highs yet again will only manage to reach the low 60s.
FRIDAY
Friday looks like it will start with some sunshine but then turn cloudy as a cold front approaches from our west. The approach of the front will also bring with it a chance for some rain mainly in the afternoon and at night. Highs will continue to run well below normal only reaching the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND
Both weekend days will be brisk for Mom, but one is drier and milder than the other. And fortunately, that drier and milder day is Sunday. Apparently Mother Nature is looking out with highs near 60 and partly sunny skies. Before we get there, some showers will be possible Saturday, even mixed with some wet snowflakes farther north. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s for some sunshine returning later in the day.