After a string of cold but sunny January days, temperatures will be on the rise from mid to late week, flirting with 40 degrees Wednesday before perhaps kissing the 50-degree-mark in spots Friday. It's all ahead of a storm that spoils the first part of the weekend Saturday with a mix of mostly rain and a little bit of ice or snow. Tucked in between now and then is a bubble of high pressure providing another couple of bright days followed by a couple of starry nights, perfect for seeing two great International Space Station passes. We suppose it's tough to complain about one lousy weekend day Saturday, after being treated to so many good-looking weather days during the week. And next week doesn't look so bad either, as long as you're not dreaming of snow, as highs hover around the 40-degree-mark with mainly dry conditions.
WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT
After a cold start on Wednesday, abundant sunshine will be a little more effective at warming us up than it has the past few days, with highs around 40 degrees by afternoon. Winds finally relax to less than 10 miles-per-hour, which will make that 40° feel a bit nicer still. Another starry night will follow the sunny day with the International Space Station gliding across the sky from 6:37 to 6:39, from the west to the northeast. Temperatures will be around freezing then, before falling through the teens thereafter.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure continues to control our weather, but as winds shift more from the southwest on Thursday and then southeast on Friday, warmer temperatures will result. Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine, then Friday will get off to a sunny start but clouds will increase later in the day and overnight ahead of our impending weekend storm. Highs each day will climb into the mid 40s, so the warmer air will become more apparent. Even the nights will see an easing of the cold, with lows by Friday night closer to 30 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
Another weekend, another storm. But this one will be different than the last one, with respect to the amount of cold air available and the track our storm will take. More of a coastal low is expected to form with our next system, and coastal lows this time of year are usually more conducive for creating winter weather than lows that track up over the Great Lakes, like the storm last weekend did.
But before snow lovers get too excited, there’s much less cold air available with our next storm compared to the cold the last one had to work with. Plus, easterly winds off the warmer Atlantic Ocean may keep the air warm enough for rain for most of the area.
As a result, rain is likely more favored over ice and snow for this Saturday into Sunday. However, there are scenarios that create just enough cold air for a little winter weather at the start of this storm and some at the end as well, with rain for most of the middle. As usual, the winter weather concerns will be higher the farther north and west you travel, with the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley most favored to see any prolonged winter weather this weekend.
Ultimately, the track and strength of our coastal low will dictate who sees what, with a track on the coast bringing more rain and a track farther offshore bringing the chance for a little more winter weather.
Stay tuned for more specifics as the week progresses.