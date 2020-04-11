Weather Alert

MDZ008-012-015-019-020-PAZ054-055-060>062-070-071-101>106-111415- Cecil-Kent MD-Queen Annes-Talbot-Caroline-Carbon-Monroe-Berks- Lehigh-Northampton-Delaware-Philadelphia-Western Chester- Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Elkton, Chestertown, Centreville, Easton, Denton, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 402 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020 ...Enhanced Threat for Fire Spread Today... Relative humidity values will drop into the mid to upper 20s today. Winds will be out of the west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up 20 to 25 mph. The combination of low humidity, gusty winds and drying fine fuels will lead to an enhanced threat for fire spread today. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restriction, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. $$