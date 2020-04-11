While the weekend may start off brisk and chilly Saturday, we'll gradually lose the wind and gain some warmth with time. Highs will hop back into the upper 60s after the Easter Bunny makes his rounds Sunday morning, a sweet treat added to our weather basket before things turn damp at night. That's when a soaking rain overspreads the area, and by Monday, that rain will come with some thunderstorms. A few of those could be on the stronger side, too. A cold front will eventually sweep all the weather drama out to sea later in the day followed by a clearing and cooling trend at night. After a breezy but bright break in the weather pattern Tuesday, clouds and occasional rain chances will return for rest of the week with highs back in the middle to upper 50s.
SATURDAY
After starting the day with freeze and frost alerts, temperatures will recover into the more tolerable upper 50s, met by a steady breeze. It won't be nearly as windy as Thursday or Friday, but noticeably breezy nonetheless. Highs pressure sliding by to the south will keep skies bright and blue, and the weather dry. And while the day's dashing looks may tempt you outside, remember not to do any burning of any sort as fires can spread easily in this type of environment. Some clouds will share the sky by nightfall, covering the waning gibbous moon at times while you're sleeping. Lows will be in the middle to upper 30s by the time you wake up Sunday morning.
SUNDAY
High pressure will move off Carolina coastline for Easter Sunday with southwesterly winds wrapping around it. Sunshine and clouds will take turns in the sky initially, with a more noticeable increase in cloud cover later in the day as a storm lurks off to our south and west. It wouldn't be impossible for a sprinkle or two to sneak across the Mason-Dixon Line Sunday afternoon, but most of the day is simply warm and dry as highs bounce back to the upper 60s. It's not until later at night that a soaking rain moves in with the threat of gusty thunderstorms to follow...
SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY
A soaking rain is likely as a strong area of low pressure lifts to our northwest through the eastern Great Lakes. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is in the weather cards, and some thunderstorms can't be ruled out as some warmth and instability sneak up ahead of our incoming system. A few of these storms may turn strong, with the greater chance for severe weather settling to our south. Flooding will be our most imminent threat before a cold front slides off the coast later Monday afternoon. Highs will have a shot at the lower 70s, depending on the timing of that clearing trend. It's fleeting warmth either way as temperatures ease back into the 50s for the remainder of the week.
TUESDAY
Tuesday looks to be the quintessential dry, but breezy and cooler day behind a departing storm system. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s which will be a noticeable drop from the day before when temperatures reached the 70s. Westerly winds may occasionally gust higher than 20 miles-per-hour.
WEDNESDAY
Winds will continue to be a little gusty at times on Wednesday as highs stay at rather cool levels in the mid to upper 50s. An area of low pressure will be tracking well to our south along the Southeast coast as well as the North Carolina coast, eventually heading out to sea. The low may get just far enough north to at least throw a couple showers towards those near and south and east of Interstate 95, but at this time it appears most of the area will remain dry with just more clouds than sun.