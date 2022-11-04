It was another pleasant November day on Thursday with abundant sunshine and unseasonably mild highs around 70 degrees. It only gets warmer from here, with 70-something-degree temperatures more widespread over the next several days. Look for a mostly sunny Friday to wrap up the work and school week with highs around 70 degrees, then a pair of partly sunny and even warmer days on Saturday and again Monday, with mid 70s and record challenging warmth quite possible for some. Sunday was skipped for a reason, as there will be more clouds that day and there could even be a shower or two, especially during the morning. Regardless, it's still a 70-degree day despite the clouds and rain chances, and the day likely ends up more dry than wet for everyone, and even entirely dry for some. The middle of next week trends a bit cooler, but still mild for early November with low to mid 60s for Election Day Tuesday and Wednesday, with sunshine all the while. The best chance for widespread rain for everyone holds off until later Thursday or Friday, with more cool air to follow by next weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
The warm air will continue to build, and even though we'll have a gradual increase in clouds, especially by Saturday, it will remain dry through the start of the weekend. Look for areas of fog early Friday to give way to mostly sunny skies, with afternoon highs around 70 degrees. On Saturday, there will be more clouds, but still some sun, enough to qualify for a partly sunny day. A little sun will go a long way Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 70s, mid 70s more likely with more sunshine. Record highs may be approached in a few spots, although likely falling a few degrees short. Still, it's an unseasonably warm pattern for the first weekend of November, when our average high should only be in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY
Sunday continues to look on the mostly cloudy side with limited breaks of sun, but even so, it will still be very warm for November, with highs in the middle 70s. There could be a shower or two, especially during the morning hours, with the best chance north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Even so, most of the day is dry, and still unseasonably warm. There's a good chance that many will stay entirely dry altogether.
MONDAY
We're back to partly sunny skies and more record challenging warmth on Monday, with highs back into the mid 70s. It will likely be the last of four straight 70-something-degree days in November, an impressive feat!
ELECTION DAY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny skies will return for the middle of next week, but as high pressure builds in, east to northeast winds, a bit brisk Tuesday, means a slow return to reality temperature-wise. Highs will be back in the low to mid 60s, still mild for November but not nearly as warm as the preceding stretch. We'll remain dry for voters, so weather can't be an excuse to not get out and vote (pardon the double negative). Our best shot of rain arrives later Thursday into Friday later next week.
