A cold front swept any storms out to sea last night, and it took the higher humidity along with it. That leaves us with an increasingly comfortable air mass and sunnier skies starting Friday and lasting right through the first weekend of June.
Expect lower humidity and seasonably warm highs in the upper 70s with light winds all weekend long.
The dry and pleasant weather should continue into Monday, before another cold front brings our next chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday.
We're also watching the Gulf of Mexico for the first tropical storm of the Atlantic season, which is likely to develop and become "Alex", likely impacting Florida with heavy tropical rains the biggest concern.
FRIDAY
Skies should average partly sunny on Friday to wrap up the week, with a northwest breeze around 10-15mph ushering in lower dew points and therefore more comfortable air.
Expect highs to be in the upper 70s, seasonable for early June, with lower humidity making for a dry and pleasant day overall, and the most comfortable one we've seen all week.
And it's just the start of a nice stretch of weather that takes us through the weekend!
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
It's always nice when the weekend is the nicest part of the 7-day forecast, and that should be the case with the upcoming weekend, if you like comfortable sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures that is.
Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s both days with light wind and refreshingly low humidity levels.
Overnight lows will be in the 50s, good for backyard fires in the evening and great for sleeping overnight, as the air conditioners can get a break after the early season test this week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We'll get a bonus nice day Monday with partly sunny skies and upper 70s once again, as high pressure hangs on for one more day before our next cold front approaches
That front slides through on Tuesday, with a shower or thunderstorm possible as it passes. However, no bouts with hot and humid air look to be in the cards next week, as highs look to remain mostly in the seasonable mid to upper 70s for much of the forecast.