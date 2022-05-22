Sunday was another day of unseasonably warm/hot temperatures for this time of the year as many saw highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Factor in dew points well into the 60s, even around 70 degrees in some cases, and we had heat index values several degrees into the 90s. Sunday started dry with a decent amount of sunshine, but as we worked later into the afternoon, the clouds started to increase a bit and scattered showers and thunderstorms started to fire to our west as a cold front approached our very warm/hot and humid air mass. We'll continue to track this front moving through as we work into the evening bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to much of the region. A few storms could be rather gusty but will certainly help cool temperatures back. Once our cold front sweeps through later this evening, it will take the storms with it along with this early taste of summer. For the week ahead, it’s weather more typical for late May with widespread 70s throughout the week. Monday through Wednesday are cool, comfy, brisk, and largely dry, with shower/thunderstorm chances and humidity increasing the second half of the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
We'll continue tracking a cold front moving from west to east across the region this evening bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. While not everyone will see a thunderstorm, a few cells do have the potential to be rather strong, if not severe, and the Storm Prediction Center has most of the area highlighted under a "slight" risk for severe weather along with a Severe T-storm WATCH in effect until 9pm. Damaging straight-line wind gusts to 70mph seems to be the primary concern if any storm does go severe, but isolated large hail up to 1.5" in diameter is also possible along with flooding downpours. Wind shear values will be very low so we won’t have much of a tornado threat. Our cold front will exit to our east later this evening taking any showers and thunderstorms with it. In the wake of our front, winds will shift to the north-northwest and drive in a much cooler and more comfortable air mass. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid and upper 50s.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Spring returns early in the week with refreshingly lower humidity and cooler highs back in the low and middle 70s Monday and around 70 degrees on Tuesday. Monday should be dry with sunshine mixed with mid and high level cloud cover. An area of low pressure tracking by well to our south over Virginia Monday night into Tuesday may throw a shower towards parts of southern New Jersey, the Delaware Valley, and Delaware, but most of the region should remain dry and just see a little bit more cloud cover as we work into Tuesday. The nights will be comfier for sleeping as well with lows back in the mid 50s.
LATER IN THE WEEK
Rain chances and humidity increase later in the week, with a mainly dry daytime Wednesday, but mostly cloudy skies followed by the chance for a few showers increasing Wednesday night into Thursday (perhaps a thunderstorm as well late in the day Thursday). Wednesday's highs look to remain cool around 70 degrees, then more of a southerly wind flow helps raise the highs a bit for Thursday into the mid 70s. Our best chance for rain comes Friday in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms with higher humidity and highs in the mid and upper 70s. As long as the cold front responsible for that Friday rain keeps moving though, the Memorial Day holiday weekend looks nice with sunshine and seasonable mid and upper 70s for highs instead of 90s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: