NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 261 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN DELAWARE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHERN DELAWARE NEW CASTLE IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MARYLAND KENT QUEEN ANNE'S TALBOT IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEW JERSEY MERCER IN NORTHERN NEW JERSEY HUNTERDON WARREN IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA BERKS LEHIGH NORTHAMPTON IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA CARBON MONROE IN SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA BUCKS CHESTER DELAWARE MONTGOMERY PHILADELPHIA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENTOWN, BETHLEHEM, BLAIRSTOWN, CENTREVILLE, CHESTERTOWN, DOYLESTOWN, EASTON, EASTON, FLEMINGTON, JIM THORPE, MEDIA, NORRISTOWN, PHILADELPHIA, READING, STROUDSBURG, TRENTON, WEST CHESTER, AND WILMINGTON.