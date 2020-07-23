Weather Alert

PAZ054-061-232100- Lehigh-Carbon- 426 PM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN LEHIGH AND SOUTH CENTRAL CARBON COUNTIES... At 425 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Snyders, or 8 miles southeast of Tamaqua, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and dime size hail are possible with this storm. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm...and may cause ponding on roadways and poor drainage areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Occasional cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 15 miles away from a thunderstorm. If you see lightning or hear thunder seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Locations impacted include... Palmerton, Slatington, Jordan Valley, New Mahoning, Wanamakers, Emerald, New Tripoli, Claussville, Schnecksville and Bowmanstown. This includes Northeast Extension between mile markers 67 and 74. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4069 7587 4070 7583 4074 7576 4078 7583 4080 7586 4080 7585 4082 7560 4058 7565 4065 7586 4068 7589 TIME...MOT...LOC 2025Z 278DEG 16KT 4072 7583 $$