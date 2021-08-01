Our weekend ended on a much drearier note as the region saw mainly overcast sky for Sunday along with numerous showers and even some times of steady rain. All the clouds and rain helped knock high temperatures back into the upper 60s to low 70s. A cold front will be dropping in from our northwest this evening, and along that front we’ll be following a line of showers and thunderstorms. As this line crosses our area, a couple gusty storms are not out of the question. For the most part though, the worst we should see would be heavy downpours. Behind our cold front, skies will clear later tonight, and this will set the stage for a dry and pleasant first half of the new week. The latter half of the week and next weekend may start to turn a little more humid with a few chances for showers and thunderstorms, but at this point it doesn’t look like any vigorous storm systems will be tracking across our region. One thing lacking from our forecast as we big August is heat and humidity, as there isn't much of either through the next seven days. So be sure to enjoy the break from the summer humid conditions, at least for now.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
An area of low pressure will continue moving eastward across Upstate New York this evening, and as it does so, it will drag its trailing cold front across our region. We’ve been following a line of showers and thunderstorms along this front moving southeastward from north-central and central Pennsylvania. We expect this line of showers and thunderstorms to move across our region as the evening unfolds, however it remains to be seen just how strong any storms will be once they move through our region. With a more stable atmosphere in place across our region thanks to the clouds and rain from the daytime, plus, the sun setting and loss of daytime heating, it’s very well possible this line of storms will lose some of its punch as it moves into our region. Regardless, we won’t entirely rule out an isolated gustier storm with strong winds and hail this evening, but for many, the worst of the activity will likely just be some downpours. The Storm Prediction Center at this time does have northern parts of the Lehigh Valley, much of Schuylkill County, and the Poconos, highlighted under a “slight” risk for severe weather with much of the rest of the area highlighted under a “marginal” threat. Certainly the further north and west one heads from the Lehigh Valley where the line of storms moves through earlier, the better the odds will be for any severe weather to occur. Bottom line though is that the severe/tornado threat is much much lower this go around compared to what transpired on Thursday. Once our cold front and line of showers and storms moves through later this evening, look for skies to gradually clear overnight. Some areas of fog will be possible late, certainly where any rainfall occurred. Overnight lows should settle back into the upper 50s.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Another nice day in the mold of Saturday is forecast, with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Similar to Saturday, another broad area of high pressure from the upper Midwest and Great Lakes will advance towards our region. We’ll likely see lows dip down into the mid 50s again Monday night as our high pressure system moves overhead bringing mainly clear skies and light winds. High pressure should remain in control through Wednesday keeping the weather for much of our region dry with comfortable humidity and sunshine filtered through high clouds. The once exception might be far southern New Jersey and Delaware where an area of low pressure sliding northward along a stalled front offshore may bring more clouds and some showers for Wednesday. Highs through this period should continue to run a bit below normal topping out around or a few ticks above 80 degrees.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Some uncertainty with the forecast continues as we move into the latter portion of the week. A front looks to stall out along the East Coast with a wave of low pressure tracking northward along the boundary as we progress through the day Thursday. Just how close to the coast this low tracks remains to be seen, but at this time we’ll allow for a somewhat cloudy day with the chance for showers and thunderstorms and highs around 80 degrees. If the low moves further offshore as some model guidance suggests, Thursday might end up being a drier, sunnier, and warmer day. It appears as though whatever low may move by on Thursday will be far enough away to our north and east for Friday leading to a fairly sunny and mainly dry day. The one quirk however is that our stalled front will still be hanging out along the East Coast. This front may provide just enough energy to spark a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon Friday. Highs Friday are expected to reach the low and mid 80s and it shouldn’t be too terribly humid.
