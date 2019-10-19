TODAY: Plenty of sunshine. High: 62
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 41
SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler with occasional rain, steadiest south & east. High: 57 Low: 45
FROST ADVISORY THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING FOR MOST AREAS EXCEPT THE DELAWARE VALLEY AND THE POCONOS
FREEZE WARNING THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING FOR SUSSEX COUNTY
Congratulations! You made it to the weekend, with one day playing a better, brighter role than the next. Mother Nature casts an area of high pressure as the "hero" Saturday before what is now Tropical Storm Nestor plays the part of "villian" by Sunday.
The storm will spit clouds and even rain into the mid-Atlantic for the second half of the weekend, though the rainfall forecast will not necessarily be "one size fits all." Rain will be steadiest the farther south and east you go, closer to I-95, where gauges may collect 0.50-1.00" through Sunday night. Those rainfall totals drop off the farther north and west you go, on the fringe of that rain-shield.
With that said, we'll have to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Nestor, and the northern extent of its rain-shield. Any small shift will have big impacts on rainfall totals.
First thing's first... Plan on plenty of sunshine to start the weekend Saturday, and much less in the wind department after a bout of blustery days to end the traditional work week. This all spells a nice, autumn afternoon after a frosty morning in the freezer. Highs will bounce back to the lower 60s later Saturday with the middle and upper 50s in the Poconos. Some thin, high cirrus clouds may spill across the Mason-Dixon Line later in the day, filtering sunshine by sunset. But all in all, it'll be a fairly bright and beautiful day by October's standards.
Skies will continue to cloud up after dark, limiting how low temperatures can drop while you're sleeping. Morning temperatures in the lower 40s Sunday will be a bit easier to stomach compared to the 30s the day before. Of course, it will ultimately come in as the cloudier and cooler day courtesy of all that tropical moisture. Highs will probably be stuck in the middle to upper 50s everywhere with a bit of wind at the beaches. Again, it's one of those days that will be better spent in the mountains where rain has a lesser chance of spoiling our Sunday.
Like some sort of cruel joke, abundant sunshine returns for the start of the work and school week, with Monday getting the nod as the “pick day” of the forecast with sunny skies and highs at the cusp of 70 degrees. Our next cold front will arrive from the west later Tuesday into Tuesday night and bring our next chance of rain, which at this point looks mostly light, though a few October rumbles will be possible.
Wishes for a wonderful rest of your weekend!