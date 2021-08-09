It was a mainly dry weekend from the Lehigh Valley on north and west, but the same can't be said closer to the shore. Some heavy rain late Saturday through early Sunday delivered 1 to 3 inches of rain to the coasts of New Jersey and Delaware, with up to an inch of rain all the way to about the Interstate 95 corridor. And to further ruin vacationers' plans, some rain and drizzle hung out along the shore for a good part of Sunday as well. Elsewhere, the clouds cleared for a nice end to the weekend, with seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s and manageable humidity levels. After an extended fall preview last week, the heat and humidity will continue to build this week, making certain we all know that summer is alive and well. In fact, the first heat wave of August is likely in the cards this week, as highs each day will likely be near or above 90° from Monday through Friday, with the middle of the week featuring the hottest and stickiest weather. The tradition of putting a pop-up thunderstorm in the forecast due to the heat and humidity will also be alive and well this week, as a thunderstorm is possible each afternoon and evening, although admittedly most of the time will be dry. Thunderstorm chances will be highest ahead of an approaching cold front late this week, especially Thursday and even more so Friday. Behind that front, some relief should arrive next weekend and our heat wave should be broken.
MONDAY
Look for sunshine mixing with some clouds along with very warm and more humid conditions. High temperatures will hit the upper 80s along with dew points into the mid 60s. While a stray afternoon or evening t-storm is possible in one or two spots, much of the day will remain dry.
TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
It's a broken record forecast through the middle of the week, with some hazy, hot, and humid weather each day and highs around or a little bit better than 90 degrees each day through Friday. A heat wave is three or more days in a row above 90°, so we should be able to chalk one up mid-week. An afternoon or evening thunderstorm may briefly cool you off any day, with a slightly better chance later in the week as compared to earlier. The nights look increasingly warm and muggy as well, with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 each night, a far cry from the comfy 50s we enjoyed one week ago. A stronger cold front sometime Friday will bring our best chance of storms, and some relief from the heat will follow.
UPCOMING WEEKEND
Depending on the speed of our cold front, any clouds or showers than linger early Saturday should give way to clearing skies and drier and less humid weather. With any luck, the comfier sunshine that builds in on Saturday is ours for Sunday too. Highs will ease back into the low to mid 80s with lower humidity as well.