NJZ001-007>009-PAZ060>062-105-192045- /O.CON.KPHI.HT.Y.0003.200719T1600Z-200721T0000Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Chalfont, and Perkasie 343 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Northwestern New Jersey, and in Pennsylvania, the Lehigh Valley and Berks and Upper Bucks Counties. * WHEN...From noon Sunday to 8 PM EDT Monday. The heat wave may continue beyond Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously hot conditions may continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. The advisory may need to be extended as we get closer. Temperatures overnight are only expected to drop into the low to mid 70s, so there will be little relief from the heat even through the overnight hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$