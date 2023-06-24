SATURDAY: Clouds mixing with a little hazy sun; humid with a few showers and thunderstorms. High: 79
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Low: 66
SUNDAY: Cloud with a few sunny breaks; humid with a few showers and t-storms. High: 83, Low: 66
Somewhat warmer and more humid days are ahead, but there's certainly nothing close to hot in the forecast through the end of June. And dry will be another word that may not be used much in this unsettled pattern either. We'll manage a little more hazy sunshine over the weekend and highs will inch up to around 80 degrees, but a continued chance of scattered showers and primarily afternoon thunderstorms will be with us each day. Showers and storms, and some locally heavy rain, will be even more widespread later Monday into Tuesday, with temperatures back down into the 70s by the middle of next week. There may be no washouts in sight, but there's daily chances of rain in a persistently unsettled pattern through most of next week. After a dry and smoky spring, summer is off to a not so hot but fairly wet start, with the only good news being the dents we will put in our ongoing drought.
DETAILED FORECAST
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of summer looks to be a sticky and unsettled one, and those adjectives carry over through the first two or three days of next week as well. Expect lots of clouds, but a better chance of seeing some hazy sun over the weekend compared to the preceding few days. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday, and inch up into the low 80s Sunday, staying humid all the while. A few showers and an afternoon thunderstorm are likely each day but will be scattered in nature. So neither day will be a washout, but a few t-storms may provide some brief heavy rain if you see one. The afternoon and evening is the most likely time for any thunderstorms, with any activity diminishing each night in true summertime fashion. Higher rain chances with more widespread showers and storms return early next week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
New week, same pattern. In fact, later Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday may be the wettest time frame during this long unsettled stretch, with widespread showers and thunderstorms and potentially some heavy rain. Expect plenty of clouds with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, with locally 1-3 inches of rain where any heavy downpours persist. A cold front will slide through later Tuesday, but remain close enough to continue to influence our weather the second half of the week.
LATER NEXT WEEK
We're in a slow moving weather pattern, so things will only slowly improve the second half of next week. Expect a little more sunshine and perhaps a little less humidity Wednesday and Thursday, and also a little less chance of rain. While there still could be some showers and storms, especially Wednesday, the chances should diminish a bit each day, but not entirely go away. Here's hoping! Highs will remain in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, still a bit cool by late June standard with no hot or dry pattern through early July.
TRACK THE WEATHER: