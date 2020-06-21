TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid with a spotty evening shower or t-storm; areas of fog developing late. Low: 63
MONDAY: Warmer and remaining humid with fog early giving way to clouds and sun; an afternoon shower or t-storm in spots. High: 89
MONDAY NIGHT: Humid with some clouds and an evening t-storm. Low: 66
Welcome to the first full day of summer and happy father’s day to all the dads out there! Mother nature in general cooperated for any outdoor plans with dad today as showers and thunderstorms were very much isolated and mostly confined to far southern Pennsylvania, far southern New Jersey, and the Delmarva. The large majority of our area remained dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It was warm and rather humid however as highs reached the mid 80s. The first few days of summer will be no different than the final few days of spring...both warmth and humidity will play into daily shower and thunderstorm chances, mainly in the afternoon, before activity diminishes after dark. In fact, it's not until a cold front comes and goes Thursday morning that things turn drier and comfier. Before we get there however, highs will slowly inch up each day, peaking in the lower 90s Tuesday. It will still be quite warm and sticky Wednesday ahead of the front with another round of showers and thunderstorms developing during the day. This time, there's a better forcing mechanism in place, which may lead to a few stronger thunderstorms in the mix. The entire region should be completely behind the front for Thursday and Friday meaning both days should feature more tolerable humidity levels. It won’t necessarily be less warm however as highs are still expected to settle in the mid 80s during this period.
TONIGHT
Showers and thunderstorms were much more isolated Sunday compared to Saturday, but a couple isolated cells may still hangover into this evening. The only real concern with any of these storms will be heavy downpours due to their slow movement. Far southern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and the Delmarva will likely stand the best chance to see any of these early shower and thunderstorms. By midnight tonight, any showers and thunderstorms should be done with as skies turn out partly cloudy. Similar to last night, areas of locally dense fog will likely develop getting into the pre-dawn hours of Monday. Lows tonight should drop into the low and mid 60s.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
A cut-off low that had been impacting the region the last several days will become more of a non-factor as it heads further away out to sea. Taking the low’s place however will be a cold front slowly approaching from the Midwest. The boundary will act as a daily trigger mechanism for some showers and thunderstorms as it slowly pushes into a humid air mass streaming up the Eastern Seaboard. The afternoon and evening hours will feature the greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms but overall both Monday and Tuesday will feature more dry times than wet times with some early morning fog to start followed by a mix of sun and clouds. Any severe concerns Monday and Tuesday look rather low with just an isolated severe thunderstorm containing damaging wind gusts and/or large hail possible. The greater risk with any thunderstorm to kick off the week will be heavy downpours that may lead to at least some minor flooding, especially since storms will be slow to move. Heat will also continue building along the East Coast to start the week as our highs continue to slowly inch up from near 90 degrees on Monday to the lower 90s on Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
The aforementioned cold front is expected to move through Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Wednesday, but the question remains how quickly? At this time we are leaning more in the direction of a sluggish frontal passage meaning Wednesday should still be sticky along with the continued chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to drop a little as the forecast appears somewhat more unsettled compared to previous days, but we should still manage fairly warm levels in the mid to a few upper 80s. With regards to severe weather concerns on Wednesday, that chance does appear to be a little more elevated compared to Monday and Tuesday thanks to the aforementioned cold front actually tracking through. Damaging wind gusts and large hail would be the primary concerns if any storm goes severe, and once again, heavy downpours that lead to some flooding will need to be watched for.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The chance for a shower or thunderstorm won't completely escape us later this week, but one thing that will is the stickiness. Dew points are expected to crash in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front while highs remain steady in the mid 80s. Again, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be completely ruled out with a trough rotating through the Northeast, but the activity will be stray with sunnier skies expected overall.