Friday was another relatively cloudy day with the occasional shower and maybe even a rumble or two of thunder, certainly during the morning and to the south across parts of the Delaware Valley, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. Highs still managed to reach the low 80s despite the clouds, and of course dew points have remained high in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees making it feel more like it was in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. While our weather pattern looks to remain seasonably warm for some time, and feel even more so given the high humidity levels, we should manage to keep away highs well into the 90s for the foreseeable future. Instead, it's a string of seasonably warm days with highs mostly in the 80s as we remain hopelessly humid straight into much of next week. We'll watch the daily chance for a shower, downpour, or thunderstorm given the high humidity, but most days look more dry than wet at this point. We'll also watch Henri, a tropical storm that is expected to become a hurricane on Saturday as it tracks northward off the East Coast, likely bringing waves, rip currents, and even some minor tidal flooding to the Jersey and Delaware beaches. Parts of Long Island and New England will have to be on the lookout for more direct impacts as well as forecast guidance continues to show a landfall somewhere in this region. There's also a chance some of Henri’s moisture could get drawn back a bit farther west and enhance our chance for showers and t-storms late Saturday night into Sunday, maybe even lingering into a part of Monday, but that's far from certain at this point. Whatever happens with Henri, moving through next week, things look relatively quiet, sunnier, and warmer, with continued high humidity. A front approaching late in the week may bring a return to slightly more active weather with scattered showers and storms. Stay tuned!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
There is no real severe threat or flooding threat this evening and early on tonight, but thanks to a weak upper level trough overhead, high humidity, and a stationary front along the coast, that spotty shower and t-storm activity that popped up during the daytime Friday will linger into the early nighttime hours. After midnight, most if not all of the activity out there should fade away. We’ll still be left with mostly cloudy skies and perhaps some patchy fog overnight with a very muggy feel to the air and overnight lows only dropping to the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
SATURDAY
The high humidity is ours to keep all weekend, with rather cloudy skies and highs mostly in the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, we'll be watching Henri, expected to become a hurricane lifting northward well off the Mid-Atlantic coast at this point throughout the day. Having said that, the storm is expected to track close enough that it will inject a little more tropical moisture into the already moist Mid-Atlantic. This tropical moisture influx will interact with a stubborn weak upper level trough over our region, which in turn will lead to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during Saturday afternoon into the nighttime. Some of this activity will have the potential to produce heavy rain in a short amount of time which could lead to some flooding. Scattered is the key word though so it’s not like there will be a steady rain for a while. There will definitely still be plenty of dry times.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
The forecast starts to become a bit more tricky for Sunday into Monday, highly due to where exactly Henri is going to track. At this time, we still think folks somewhere between eastern Long Island and Rhode Island/southern Massachusetts see Henri making landfall as either a strong tropical storm or minimal hurricane later Sunday afternoon or evening. The storm is then expected to slowly meander across southern New England going into Monday before heading east back out to sea later Monday afternoon. With this particular track, any long-duration heavy rain and gusty winds should remain well to the east of our region. Having said that, some of the latest forecast guidance is shifting further west with Henri’s track bringing it closer to the Jersey Shore and certainly New York City. Should this further west track verify, our region may see more in the way of rain Sunday into at least the first part of Monday. At this point, we’ll say Sunday and Monday will continue to run mostly cloudy with occasional showers or a thunderstorm, some of which could contain heavy downpours that lead to some minor flooding. Both days will remain humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Keep in mind though, this forecast is subject to change and could become a more dismal looking one if Henri does indeed track further west. Regardless of that track, expect bigger surf and higher rip current risk at all beaches this weekend.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Whatever happens with Henri, it should be moving well away to our north and east by Tuesday allowing skies to clear and become much sunnier. A weak upper level trough overhead will also fade away, and weak surface high pressure should build in meaning both Tuesday and Wednesday look largely dry now. One thing that won’t change however is the high humidity and we can expect that sticky feel to the air to remain. With the sunnier skies and drier weather anticipated Tuesday and Wednesday, look for highs to return to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
