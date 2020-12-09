What’s all this cold without at least a little snow? Well, Mother Nature delivered a frosting of snow to starved snow lovers on Wednesday, with a coating to an inch of snow for many and 1-2” of snow in the higher elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. With plenty of clouds and some snowflakes to add to the early December holiday spirit, it was needless to say another cold day, our fourth in a row with temperatures stuck in the 30s, and low to mid 30s for most making it the coldest day of the bunch. But it’s also our last cold day for a little while, as a well-advertised warming trend begins on Thursday and continues right through the coming weekend. The next two days look to remain dry with highs working their way back up to around 50 degrees Thursday and Friday, with a good deal of sunshine both days. The weekend stands to be even warmer, with highs inching up into the low to mid 50s, but with more clouds and a few rain showers later Saturday into Sunday ahead of our next cold front. That front will deliver a return to seasonably chilly air through the first half of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Some clouds and even a few flurries could linger early tonight, but expect a clearing and drying trend overnight. Watch for a few slick spots as any untreated surfaces that are wet at the end of the day could turn a little slick overnight, as lows drop into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees by morning.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure controls our weather for the end of the week, with partly to mostly sunny skies and that advertised warming trend. We’ll keep a light northwest wind on Thursday before wind shift from the warmer southwest direction by Friday. Expect highs to climb into the mid to upper 40s on Thursday then eclipse the 50 degree mark on Friday, for the first time since the first day of December.
THIS WEEKEND
Clouds will be on the increase as a cold front moves closer from our west, so both weekend days likely end up on the mostly cloudy side. Despite the clouds and eventually a little rain, it will be a mild weekend with highs in the mid 50s both days. Expect some scattered showers anytime from late Saturday through the first half of Sunday, with Saturday night likely the best opportunity for some steadier light rain. Rainfall amounts look mostly light, with less than a quarter of an inch of rain for most. A return to seasonably chillier temperatures will follow our front into early next week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: