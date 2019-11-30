Weather Alert

NJZ009-010-PAZ061-062-105-011100- /O.UPG.KPHI.WS.A.0006.191201T1200Z-191203T0000Z/ /O.EXB.KPHI.WW.Y.0019.191201T0900Z-191203T0600Z/ Hunterdon-Somerset-Lehigh-Northampton-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Flemington, Somerville, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Chalfont, and Perkasie 341 PM EST Sat Nov 30 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hunterdon and Somerset counties. In Pennsylvania, Lehigh, Northampton and Upper Bucks counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration storm with two main periods of winter weather. Conditions on Sunday are expected to consist of a mix of snow, sleet, and ice, with snow accumulations mainly an inch or less. A lull in precipitation is possible Sunday evening. Most of the snow that is forecast is then expected to occur later Sunday night and Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$