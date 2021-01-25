TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some light snow late. Low: 26
TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of snow, mixing with and changing to sleet and freezing rain by the afternoon. A coating to 1” of snow and a glaze of ice for most; 1-3” of snow in the Poconos. High: 32
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy with snow and ice tapering off. Low: 30
After a blustery, cold, but dry weekend, we finally got a break from the biting and brisk breezes on Monday. But in exchange, sunshine gave way to increasing clouds as the day progressed, ahead of our next weather maker. And yes, a storm system we talked about since last week is still on track to impact us later tonight into Tuesday with a round of winter weather. But no, a major winter storm is not expected. In fact, it’s more of a nuisance event with a round of light snow, then an on-again, off-again light mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain. Only minor accumulations of snow and ice are expected, but remember, it doesn’t take much especially when it comes to ice to create some localized slick travel. Once this weakening and rather disorganized system departs, we’re left with mainly dry weather the rest of the week. A briefly milder Wednesday will give way to another shot of noticeably colder and windier weather later this week. While a fairly strong coastal storm will organize east of the Carolinas midweek, it should stay safely out to sea well to our south and east. Our next opportunity for winter weather would come late in the weekend or early next week with the next storm in the pipeline, although track and strength of course remain uncertain at this juncture.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Clouds thicken overnight with some light snow developing south and west of the Lehigh Valley after midnight, working its way towards the valley towards sunrise. Any snow will be light as the moisture has troubles lifting northeast and breaks apart a bit. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s, so with the cold ground, a coating to an inch of snow is possible by morning in areas that do see a little snow overnight.
TUESDAY
Our disorganized storm will spread moisture over the rest of the area on Tuesday, in the form of a light mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. As temperatures climb to around freezing, any light snow will end, but some pockets of light sleet and freezing rain, and south of the Lehigh Valley some plain light rain, will remain during the day. Precipitation should be light and intermittent, but up to an inch of snow and a glaze of ice/freezing rain is possible across the area, with perhaps a few inches of snow in the higher elevations of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. The light amounts of snow shouldn’t be that problematic, but it only takes a little freezing rain and a light glaze of ice to cause issues, so be wary of some slick travel, especially in areas where freezing rain is dominant. Any light wintry mix will gradually taper off overnight Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
This will be the nicest overall day of the week, temperature-wise and weather-wise. Expect a one-day warm up into the low 40s as clouds and perhaps a lingering flurry or two early to give way to some milder sunshine. While there will be a bit of a northerly breeze behind our departing storm, it shouldn’t be too excessive, no worse than 10-15 mph.
THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
A strong ocean storm will develop well off the Mid-Atlantic coast, too far away to provide any snow for us. However, it will help to drag down a blast of arctic air as it departs. While the core of the cold will settle into New England, we’ll certainly feel the chill as well, with some gusty north to northwesterly breezes delivering the cold air Thursday into Friday, with the cold lingering into Saturday as well but with lighter winds. Expect highs to only be in the low 30s, with even a rare (for this winter) day when highs are stuck in the upper 20s on Friday, with colder wind chills all the while. Overnight lows will drop into the teens each night. Weather-wise, expect plenty of clouds on Thursday then increasing sunshine despite the cold Friday and Saturday.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
The cold will ease late in the weekend and early next week, as our next window for some wintry weather heads our way. At first glance, the set up looks favorable with a cold high pressure to our north over Canada and a storm passing by to our south and possibly reorganizing off the coast. But we’ve learned this winter that things have to come together just perfectly for a bigger storm, as the pieces can always stay separate and miss us if the timing is off. At least there’s something to watch in the long term, but whether or not it pans out remains to be seen.
