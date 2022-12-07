While Tuesday was more about the rain, Wednesday was more about the fog and drizzle. While gray and gloomy, it was our second straight 50-something-degree day, mild by December standards. We'll sneak in one more 50° day on Thursday as we finally see at least some sunshine, then highs settle back into the 40s through the weekend and into early next week. So it will turn seasonably cool, but certainly not cold for this time of year, with no cold air until later next week at the earliest. The next three days should be mostly dry, with intervals of clouds and some sun. A weak disturbance off to our west Friday night probably won't make it into our area, with any rain or snow showers remaining off to our west, although it will throw extra clouds our way into the start of the weekend. The next disturbance in line will have have more moisture to work with as it slides through Sunday into Sunday night, and while rain for many, enough cold air may be around for some light snow accumulations in the Poconos and Northwest New Jersey. A midweek cold front next week would bring another opportunity for mainly rain, then some colder air will set up shop later next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A cold front will sweep off the coast tonight, taking the clouds, (most of the) fog, drizzle, and any lingering shower or two along with it. So we should see some breaks in the clouds overnight, with a northwest breeze setting up and helping to dry us out and clear out any leftover fog. Lows will be in the low 40s by morning, not that cold by early December standards.
THURSDAY
We should welcome back at least some sunshine on Thursday, with partly sunny skies and still mild temperatures expected with highs in the low 50s. It's probably our last 50-degree day for a little while, as more seasonable 40s will be the rule for highs starting Friday. There will be a noticeable not incredibly brisk north to northwest breeze around 10-15mph. Thursday night will be a little colder than recent nights, with lows back around the freezing mark.
FRIDAY
We'll wrap up the week with a partly sunny, seasonably cool, and dry day on Friday. Winds will be light and highs will be in the mid 40s, right where we "should" be for this time of year. Clouds will increase Friday night into Saturday, but we should remain mostly dry. A few rain or snow showers out in central Pennsylvania Friday night and early Saturday morning likely won't make it this far east into our backyards as a weak disturbance falls apart before it gets here.
SATURDAY
The weekend likely starts with a mostly cloudy day on Saturday, the leftover clouds from that disturbance that sputtered out before it arrived. A few sprinkles or flurries are possible but should be the exception to an otherwise dry rule. Highs will settle back a few more degrees into the low 40s, thanks to more clouds which should be around a good part of the day. But overall, it's the better weekend day for outdoor activities as it does look mostly if not entirely dry.
SUNDAY
Our next system will hold together more than its predecessor did, and bring clouds and some rain into the area to wrap up the weekend. And in the Poconos and Sussex County in Northwest New Jersey, it may be just cold enough for some wet snow and some possible light accumulations. While not likely a major storm at this point, it will have an impact on Sunday with some wet weather for most, likely lasting into Sunday night, and north of Blue Mountain, some potential wintry weather. Expect temperatures in the 30s in the mountains, around or just above 40 degrees for most, making it a chilly rain but rain nonetheless.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We'll see some seasonably cool and mainly dry weather to start the new work and school week, although a few rain or snow showers may linger into early Monday morning from our weekend system. Otherwise, expect skies to become partly sunny later Monday into Tuesday, with near seasonable highs in the low to mid 40s. Our next system to watch would approach either Wednesday or Thursday, and while that could be mostly rain, a storm track closer to the coast instead of up over the Great Lakes could mean that some wintry weather could factor in. A colder pattern likely sets up starting later next week.
