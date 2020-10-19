A couple of chilly starts over the weekend with many locations seeing the coldest temperatures they've seen in more than 5, and in some cases 6, months. Thanks to cloudier skies and an approaching cold front, temperatures only dropped into the 40s and low 50s. As the aforementioned cold front approaches from the Midwest today it will eventually stall out later tonight and then hang out just to our northwest through Tuesday all the while slowly dissolving as it moves into New England. This will lead to a southerly flow that will gradually warm up temps and more cloud cover the next couple of days, but will produce nothing more than a stray shower and the best chance for that will be north and west of the Lehigh Valley. From there the ridge of high pressure along the East Coast will get reinforced on Wednesday and then linger through at least the end of the workweek. This high will keep us dry and cause an even stronger southerly flow to develop which will have temperatures soaring well into the 70s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
THROUGH TUESDAY
A cold front will be trying to press in from our north and west throughout the week but will have a tough time making any headway as it encounters a strong ridge of high pressure near and just off the East Coast. While we can’t entirely rule out a shower from the front mainly Monday night into Tuesday, and also mainly well north and west of the Lehigh Valley, it appears much of this time frame will be dry with some sunshine along with the clouds. The ridge of high pressure on the East Coast should also help establish a more southerly wind flow which will continue warming our highs. Expect Monday’s highs to get back to the mid and even a few upper 60s, then Tuesday’s highs reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Overnight lows will also be getting warmer likely getting no cooler than 50 degrees through this period.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
Wednesday should be even warmer than Tuesday in large part due to more sunshine. Highs Wednesday look to reach the low to middle 70s. The warm temperatures that returned by the middle of the week will stick with us for the latter half as the aforementioned southerly wind flow remains. High pressure should be overhead for Thursday leading to dry conditions with skies no worse than partly sunny. Highs look to soar all the way up to the mid-70s. The warmth remains for Friday as highs once again reach the low to middle 70s. It should be another dry day with a mix of sun and clouds as a cold front remains well away out across the Midwest. That front is eventually expected to move in Saturday night bringing a slight chance for some showers, but also a return to some much cooler air by the end of the weekend.