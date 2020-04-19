Thanks to clear skies, much lighter winds, and plenty of dry air last night, lows were able to drop down into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees in many spots. This made for a cold and frosty start to our Sunday, however by the afternoon, thanks to a southwesterly wind flow, highs climbed back to more seasonable levels in the low and even a few mid 60s. Plenty of sunshine for the first half of the day gradually gave way to increasing mid and high clouds during the afternoon as a cold front approached from our northwest. That front will bring a very slight chance for a stray shower tonight, then an area of low pressure well to our south and east may clip far southern and eastern areas with a few showers on Monday. Overall though, the next 24 hours will remain dry for most. A sliver of high pressure will slide across the area Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning before another fast-moving cold front tracks through later in the day Tuesday bringing some showers and perhaps even a t-storm or two. Cool temperatures will return Wednesday, but also plenty of sunshine courtesy of high pressure. High temperatures will warm back into the 60s to round out next week, but yet another storm system will approach from the south bringing some rain back to the area.
TONIGHT
Thanks to the cold front to our northwest moving through tonight, a stray shower will be possible, although the system looks fairly moisture starved and the large majority of the region should stay dry. For the most part, we can expect just mostly cloudy skies. Lows tonight won’t be anywhere near as cold as they were last night with the numbers only expected to drop into the low to mid 40s.
MONDAY
Monday will likely start partly sunny to mostly cloudy as we track an area of low pressure sliding northeastward off the Carolina coast. While most of the rain from this system is expected to remain offshore or well to our south, a few showers may be able to sneak into parts of Delaware and far southern New Jersey on occasion. For the most part though, we can just expect mostly cloudy skies for a while Monday. Late in the day, as the aforementioned low pressure system moves further out to sea, clouds should thin out leaving us with perhaps a couple hours of some decent sunshine. A northerly wind direction returning in the wake of our departing storm system will drop highs back a few degrees compared to Sunday in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
TUESDAY
Temperatures tick back up a bit Tuesday as the region ends up being out ahead of a cold front approaching from the north and west by the afternoon. With more of a westerly, or even southwesterly, wind developing and gusting over 20 miles-per-hour, look for a surge of milder air to return pushing highs back to around or just above 60 degrees. The day should start fairly sunny, but as the aforementioned cold front approaches, look for skies to cloud up from late morning into the afternoon. Winds will also kick up with gusts above 30 miles-per-hour possible. A few showers as well as a t-storm or two will cross the area as the cold front tracks through, mainly from the late morning through mid afternoon, and it’s not entirely out of the question that a couple storms contain strong winds as well as some hail. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the region highlighted under a “marginal” risk for severe weather which is a level 1 out of 5…5 being the greatest threat level. This means there’s the potential for an isolated severe t-storm, but no widespread severe outbreak is expected. By late afternoon, the aforementioned cold front should clear the area leading to drier times with some decent sunshine returning, however, a few leftover showers or even a few snowflakes will be possible in the Poconos as a cooler air mass builds in behind our front.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure builds back into the area Wednesday bringing a return to mostly sunny skies. A northwest wind flow however in the wake of the cold front that tracks through on Tuesday will bring some cooler air which drops highs back into the mid 50s. With a bit of a tight pressure gradient between the cold front offshore and high pressure moving in from our west, that northwest breeze will also be gusty at times adding a little extra chill to the air.
THURSDAY
Most of Thursday looks dry with some decent sunshine to start followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as our next weather maker…low pressure…approaches from our southwest. Some rain from this system is expected to arrive later Thursday evening and continue into the nighttime. Highs on Thursday climb back to more seasonable levels in the mid 60s thanks to a southerly wind flow in advance of the approaching storm system bringing a surge of milder air up the Eastern Seaboard.
FRIDAY
The aforementioned low pressure system that approaches from the southwest late Thursday will move off the Mid-Atlantic coast for Friday and keep the area entrenched in rather cloudy skies, gusty winds, and periods of rain with a rumble or two of thunder also possible. Even though things look rather gloomy and damp Friday, we look to remain in a mild sector of air near our storm system, so highs are still expected to reach the low and mid 60s at this time.