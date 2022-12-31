Saturday was an overcast and certainly foggy day as waves of drizzle and showers gradually set in moving through the afternoon. Despite the gloominess though, high temperatures still managed to reach either side of 50 degrees. What a difference a week makes! Over the Christmas holiday last weekend, high temperatures struggled to reach the teens and 20s with wind chills below zero. This holiday weekend, we're well on the other side of the temperature scale and our highs will remain near or better than 50 degrees for the foreseeable future, as an extended stretch of milder weather continues. That milder weather however is coming with a bit of a price as we’re tracking multiple opportunities for rain, though nothing that heavy. The first bout of rain we’ll have to deal with is this tonight as we get set to ring in 2023. We'll dry out and clear out for Sunday and Monday, with clouds and showers returning to the forecast by the middle of next week. But along with the next round of wet weather comes an even warmer surge, and an opportunity to hit or surpass 60 degrees on Wednesday. It's likely a gradual return to a colder January reality after that towards the following weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT (NEW YEAR'S EVE)
As we go out and about to celebrate New Year’s Eve and the ringing in of 2023 this evening, we’ll need the rain gear on hand as some additional waves of showers and drizzle will likely move through. Fortunately it’s nothing too terribly heavy as rainfall totals likely only end up being between a tenth to a quarter of an inch (some spots may get less than a tenth of an inch). Regardless, there are still going to be some times early on tonight where the rain is steady. Temperatures for the ball/peep drop New Year's Eve should be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, certainly mild for a late December/early January night. Showers should taper off by around midnight, but skies should remain rather cloudy for a while overnight, and early on, we’ll need to be vigilant of areas of dense fog if driving. That fog should start to become a little less dense and widespread later overnight as the breeze starts to pick up. By sunrise Sunday, we should be entirely dry with all fog having mixed out due to the breeze.
SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY)
While some clouds may linger early Sunday morning, New Year's Day will be much improved compared to Saturday, with skies becoming mostly sunny and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s. There will be a little bit of a brisk west to northwest breeze, but nothing excessive, with winds generally around 8-16mph. That breeze likely subsides a bit later in the afternoon.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Our December-turned-January thaw continues, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs up in the mid 50s on Monday, and those mid 50s returning for Tuesday too. However, more clouds are likely with a mainly cloudy sky and perhaps even a morning/midday shower with a warm front lifting through. Showers become a little more likely Wednesday ahead of another surge of even warmer weather. Our Wednesday highs could flirt with or even surpass the 60-degree mark, but it's also our most likely day for some wet weather next week along with plenty of clouds. A cold front will sweep the rain away out to sea overnight Wednesday setting us up for a return to some sunshine Thursday, but also a brisk breeze and cooler highs back in the upper 40s. More seasonably cold air will settle into the region for the very end of the week and will likely remain through the weekend. High temperatures may only be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees for Friday into the weekend.
