While the week ahead looks like a relatively quiet one weather-wise, there's a little nuisance unsettled weather to contend with on our Monday, both this morning and again overnight. The day did begin with a little morning light snow which coated the ground in spots, as well as a little light freezing rain or drizzle closer to the Interstate 95 corridor. While there was a drier afternoon lull, a low pressure tracking up but well off the East Coast will spread another round of mainly light rain into much of New Jersey and parts of southeastern Pennsylvania overnight, up to but especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley. While it's likely rain for many, there's just enough colder air on the northwest edge of the storm for a little wet snow to mix in, but with little to no accumulation expected. As our coastal low promptly departs by Tuesday morning, skies will clear towards daybreak, and we'll be able to enjoy a mainly dry and increasingly mild stretch of weather through the rest of the week. Expect no worse than partly sunny skies Tuesday through Friday as the cold air finally eases, with seasonable highs in the upper 30s on Tuesday with a bit of a breeze, then low to mid 40s with lighter winds starting Wednesday.
TONIGHT
As a coastal low quickly zips up but off the coast overnight, there will be another round of mainly light rain, steadier towards the coast. The fringe of this moisture will get up to about the Lehigh Valley to northwestern New Jersey, where the air is just cold enough for a little light sleet or snow to mix in, but with little to no accumulation expected. Otherwise, the fast movement of this storm means any precip will end after midnight and skies will even begin to clear towards sunrise Tuesday morning. Lows will eventually drop into the mid to upper 20s late tonight, so watch out for a few slick spots in areas that get rain followed by temperatures dropping below freezing.
TUESDAY
Besides being a little breezy behind our departing storm, look for increasing sunshine on Tuesday as skies become partly to mostly sunny early in the day. Highs will be seasonably cool and in the upper 30s, though a west to northwest breeze may make it feel a bit colder and keep wind chills closer to freezing. Clear skies and a seasonably cold Tuesday night in the low 20s will follow.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Look for a quiet mid-week, with a mix of clouds and sunshine both Wednesday and Thursday and milder highs into the mid 40s each day. While there is the slight chance of a rain or snow shower either Wednesday night or Thursday, most of the time will be dry and fairly pleasant by February standards.
FRIDAY
The week will end with some sunshine followed by increasing clouds, as our next cold front approaches by Friday night. The day still looks dry and fairly mild, with highs again in the mid 40s. A few rain and snow showers are possible Friday night.
TRACK THE WEATHER: