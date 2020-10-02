Welcome to October, and the month began with a partly sunny, pleasant, and seasonable early fall day with highs around 70 degrees Thursday. While a weak disturbance will pass through early this morning and deliver a little light rain, the sunshine returns later today and lasts through most of what should be a fairly nice first weekend of October weather-wise. High pressure should deliver lots of sunshine Saturday into early Sunday before clouds increase ahead of another fast-moving system that will deliver another round of light rain Sunday night into Monday. While there will be some raindrops this morning and again Sunday evening or night on either side of the weekend, a mainly dry weekend should be sandwiched in between. All the while, cooler air continues to become more established, with highs mostly in the mid 60s into early next week, just a touch below our normal high for early October.
TODAY
As our aforementioned weak disturbance slides through in the morning, the day begins with clouds and a little light rain, ending from west to east before or around midday for most of us. The afternoon looks drier with a decent amount of sunshine returning from west to east, however, highs will be a bit cooler in the mid 60s as a result of the cloudy and damp start. Rainfall amounts look mostly light, either side of 0.10" of rain.
TONIGHT
Our storm system from last night and this morning will be long gone by tonight while high pressure gradually builds in from our west. As a result, our skies should be mainly clear with low temperatures falling back to some pretty cool levels for this time of the year in the low to mid 40s.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days with mostly sunny skies and a crisp, cool feel with seasonably cool highs in the mid 60s once again, but overnight lows dipping down to around 40 degrees thanks to mainly clear skies and light winds. While Sunday begins with sunshine, clouds will increase ahead of our next weather maker, an area of low pressure that will track across the Ohio Valley and in our direction by Monday. A few showers are possible by Sunday evening, especially west of the Lehigh Valley, with steadier rain showers coming in Sunday night and lingering into Monday.
MONDAY
Our low pressure will reorganize off the Mid-Atlantic coast on Monday and slide out to sea, but linger long enough to give us a mostly cloudy and damp start to the week with some rain showers hanging around. Highs will be in the low 60s given the cloudy and wet weather.
TUESDAY
High pressure returns for Tuesday leading to mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Thanks to a light southwesterly wind flow returning, afternoon highs should climb back to more seasonable levels in the upper 60s.