Like Monday, our Tuesday was a mostly cloudy but mostly dry day, with the limited sunshine allowing for another cooler than average August day with highs mostly in the 70s. An approaching cold front early Wednesday morning will spark a few showers or briefly heavy downpours late tonight or early Wednesday morning, and that may be it for rainfall chances for a while, through at least the middle of next week. That means increasingly sunny weather the second half of this week, as more comfortable air builds in later Wednesday and sticks around through the start of the upcoming holiday weekend. Thereafter, we keep the sunshine, but warm things up steadily as Labor Day nears, with highs in the 70s later this week turning into low then mid 80s over the holiday weekend. All the while, it's dry, as any rain from Hurricane Idalia will not track up the East Coast, as a big bubble of high pressure blocks it from coming our way. However, Florida will see a direct hit from Idalia on Wednesday, with parts of the Carolinas and Georgia also directly impacted in the coming days.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect a mostly cloudy and muggy Tuesday night, and a mainly dry evening with just the slight chance of a spotty shower or two the first half of the night. Our better chance for some showers or a few heavy but brief downpours arrives after midnight, especially closer to sunrise Wednesday morning, especially points north and west from the Lehigh Valley. Lows will be in the mid 60s as the humid air lingers overnight, but not for much longer as a cold front approaches.
WEDNESDAY
A cold front will slide through early in the morning, with some lingering clouds and a few showers or a brief downpour first thing in the morning ahead of the front. Behind it, it dries and clears pretty quickly, with increasing sunshine, an increasingly brisk northwest breeze, and increasingly comfortable air riding those breezes on in as humidity levels steadily lower. Highs will get up to around 80 degrees with a sunnier and comfier afternoon on the way. Northwest winds will be a little brisk, around 10-20mph and gusty, then diminishing overnight as clear skies and lighter winds allow for comfier overnight lows to drop into the 50s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
While Idalia leaves us alone, it will hit Florida as a likely major hurricane on Wednesday then parallel the Carolina coast before exiting out to sea later this week. High pressure builds in and protects us from any impacts from the storm, with any rain or clouds stopped short in the lower Mid Atlantic from coming any farther north. Expect mostly sunny skies and comfortably warm highs in the mid to upper 70s with refreshingly low humidity and overnight lows great for sleeping and well down in the 50s. It's the start of an extended stretch of dry weather, that will steadily warm over the weekend and into next week.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND
Of the three big summer holiday weekends, Labor Day is usually the best bet for the nicest weather. And this one won't disappoint, with our big bubble of high pressure ensuring no trouble weather-wise. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies all weekend-long, from Saturday to Labor Day Monday, and a steady warming trend as well. Highs will be in the low 80s Saturday, then mid 80s thereafter, with overnight lows eventually warming from the cooler 50s to start the weekend into the milder 60s by Labor Day. From the Poconos to the shore and all points in between, expect a stellar last weekend of summer, unofficially speaking that is. Summer officially continues for a few more weeks past Labor Day of course. And it looks like some warm weather will continue to build post Labor Day next week!
MOST OF NEXT WEEK
Summer may "unofficially" end after Labor Day, but our summery weather pattern will keep right on going past the holiday next week. It looks warm, and it looks dry through most of next week, with heat and humidity even increasing a bit more as the week progresses. There's no rain in sight, with plenty of sunshine and highs warming to around 85-90 degrees after Labor Day, with gradually higher humidity as well. Milder and muggier overnight lows will be mostly in the mid to upper 60s.
