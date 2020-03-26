So far this week, we've alternated cool and damp days with mild and sunny ones. Monday and Wednesday qualified as the dreary days, while Tuesday and today were the nicer ones. While most of us would love to be able to string two or more nice days in a row together, especially as the weekend approaches, Mother Nature has other ideas. While we may be able to salvage a pretty nice Friday after some early morning clouds and a shower, the weekend is more problematic for those hoping for nice weather. That's especially the case on Saturday, which is another one of those cool and wet days, which will be our third this week in case you're keeping count as a soaking rain develops later in the day. Sunday will likely start out damp and gray as well, but there's some hope to salvage a somewhat milder and less wet Sunday afternoon.
TONIGHT
High pressure slides off the coast early tonight and allows a weak cold front to approach from the northwest. There's no cold immediately behind this front, as we'll learn on Friday, and there's not as much moisture as initially modeled. Therefore, expect some increasing clouds overnight and a little bit of light rain in spots late tonight, but only a few hundredths of an inch of rain are expected. Milder overnight lows should remain in the low 40s ahead of our cold front.
FRIDAY
Don't let the gray start discourage you, as a fairly nice day will eventually set up. Some morning clouds and perhaps a lingering shower will give way to increasingly sunny skies as clearing works in from the north and high pressure noses in. A dry, pleasant, and mild afternoon will result as highs climb into the low to mid 60s, and our cold front stalls to our south over the Virginias. Unfortunately, that cold front will be heard from again, and will be a big culprit for our not-so-nice weekend.
SATURDAY
Our stalled out cold front well to our south begins to lift back north as a warm front, and an expanding area of rain will lift north along with it. So expect some steadier rain to overspread the area from southwest to northeast on Saturday, likely the cooler and wetter of the two weekend days as a result. With the abundant clouds, increasing rain, and easterly winds on the cooler side of our warm front, it's another cool day with highs only around 50 degrees. Some rain or rain showers will continue into Saturday night. A pretty good soaking is expected for the first half of the weekend, with 0.50" to 1.00" of rain expected for most.
SUNDAY
The second half of the weekend will still be unsettled, but won't be as wet as Saturday and should end up warmer. How much warmer is still uncertain, as a warm front lifts north during the morning and a cold front approaches from the west later in the day. In between those two fronts is the warm sector, and this will try to lift north as the day progresses but will only get so far north. That will likely lead to a sharp temperature gradient across Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Sunday, with 50s north, 60s central, and 70s south. But just how sharp and where precisely that gradient sets up is still not quite clear. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with some morning rain tapering to showers, and perhaps a somewhat drier (or at least less wet) finish to the day.
MONDAY
Monday has a good chance of being a rare entirely dry day, with just the slight chance of a brief shower over the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley. Expect clouds mixing with some sunshine, a brisk west to northwest breeze behind our departing storm, and seasonably mild highs around 60 degrees.