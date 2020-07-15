Wednesday made it three in a row, three warm, fairly comfortable, and mainly dry mid-July days. Sure, the humidity did inch up a bit compared to the last few days, but with dew points in the low to mid 60s, it was still fairly tolerable, at least by early summer standards. High pressure over the Northeast kept us partly sunny and mostly dry, with a stray shower or thunderstorm limited to areas closer to Delaware Bay. Humidity levels will continue their slow rise the rest of the week, and coupled with an approaching cold front later this week, our chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will increase late Thursday and especially Thursday night into Friday. As that front then dissipates as it works towards the coast later Friday into Saturday, look for the heat to continue to build and the high humidity to remain in place through the weekend into next week. Most of the weekend looks dry, save a stray shower or thunderstorm on Saturday. But 90 degree high temperatures will return for the first time in about a week, with highs inching higher into the 90s by Sunday and Monday. Our next cold front will approach later Monday into Tuesday and deliver our next organized chance for showers and thunderstorms.
TONIGHT
Expect another quiet night across the area but as the axis of high pressure starts to slide offshore, clouds will begin to increase, aided by an onshore flow off of the Atlantic. That also means some low clouds and fog are possible later tonight as humidity levels continue to inch up. As a result of the clouds and higher humidity, our lows will also be warmer, mainly in the mid to some upper 60s.
THURSDAY
On the plus side, the day looks mostly dry. But the minuses, at least compared to the last three days, will be more clouds and more humidity. Highs will still be seasonably warm and in the low to mid 80s with at least some sunshine, but skies will likely average out partly to mostly cloudy as the day progresses. While a shower or thunderstorm could sneak in late in the day, the higher rain chances will await until the overnight hours into Friday as our cold front approaches.
FRIDAY
The aforementioned cold front will slowly slide south and east through the area during the day, bringing plenty of clouds and therefore limited sunshine. No washout is expected, certainly nothing like last Friday when Tropical Storm Fay brought a heavy, soaking rain. However, Friday does represent our best chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm. It will be a warm and humid day with highs again near seasonable and in the mid 80s. As of right now, the threat for severe storms or flash flooding appears to be fairly low.
THIS WEEKEND
As our front more or less washes itself out along the coast, we're left with no relief in its wake. On the contrary, the heat will continue to build over the weekend with 90 degree highs likely on Saturday and mid 90s expected by Sunday. Most if not all of the weekend looks dry, with no real trigger for any widespread thunderstorm activity. With the 'ghost' of our front still around on Saturday, a shower or thunderstorm can't entirely be ruled out, while Sunday is probably our best best for an altogether dry day in this pattern, and likely the hottest day as well.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Another front approaches later Monday, and may hang out nearby for a good part of the week. That means almost daily chances for a few showers and thunderstorms, but it certainly won't rain all day every day. It will be hot and humid to start the week, with the hottest temperatures early in the week and the heat easing a bit as the week progresses, but probably not the humidity.