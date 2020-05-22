The pesky low that's been hanging around to our west and southwest all week finally drifted northeast in our direction from the Tennessee Valley earlier today. As this low neared the Mason-Dixon Line, clouds and then some showers overspread the area from southwest to northeast Friday morning with some steadier rain especially in the afternoon. This low will sluggishly crawl due east through Delmarva tonight and Saturday, presenting the chance for more showers and a bit of steadier rain for some locations, perhaps even a thunderstorm in a few spots. By the time this low finally exits off the East Coast later Saturday, rainfall totals will generally be around 0.25" to 0.50" for most of the viewing area with pockets around 1.0" possible. While dealing with the rain and cloudier skies on Saturday, temperatures will hang around seasonable levels for late May and in the low 70s. Not much will change in the temperature department for Sunday, but with that low now off the East Coast and high pressure trying to wedge its way southeast from the Canadian Maritimes, we will see some sunshine return after we take care of some morning low clouds. The high will continue to drive a wedge down into the Mid Atlantic for Memorial Day on Monday and again for Tuesday. The easterly flow that this creates may cause some additional low clouds to develop each night that may then stick around into the morning hours, especially across New Jersey, but the sunshine should make gradually make an appearance both days. This will help push temperatures into the mid 70s on Memorial Day and upper 70s by Tuesday. Temperatures will continue their upward trend through Wednesday as the high pressure system initially over the Canadian Maritimes slowly creeps southward, shifting our wind and blocking any unsettled weather from really moving in.
TONIGHT AND SATURDAY
The showers that started Friday morning will continue at times through Saturday night as our pesky low drifts east along the Mason-Dixon Line and eventually out to sea. While it won't be a washout, and it won't rain all of the time, there will be some occasional bouts of steadier rain with a thunderstorm also not entirely out of the question later tonight into Saturday as two-day rainfall totals generally average between 0.25" to 0.50" for most. With that said, there may be some pockets of around 1.0" of rain. Saturday won't be quite as cool as today's 60s, with highs inching up a few degrees into the low 70s by Saturday afternoon.
SUNDAY & MEMORIAL DAY
High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes will control our weather, but the clockwise flow of air around it will keep the wind flowing off the Atlantic Ocean. While the winds will be light, the easterly component may result in some low clouds each morning, especially across New Jersey. While temperatures won't be soaring, we should still see highs inch up into the low to mid 70s with at least a mix of clouds and sunshine both days. This means the second two-thirds of the holiday weekend the nicer than the initial third for outdoor activities.
THE REST OF THE NEXT WEEK
Get ready for our first extended stretch of 80-degree warmth so far this year, with highs likely inching up through the 80s as we move through next week. High pressure will slide farther off the East coast and winds will shift from the cooler easterly direction to the warmer southerly one. In addition to the building warmth, it's also likely to remain mostly dry for much of the week, with a shower or thunderstorm perhaps before week's end.