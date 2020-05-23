After spending the majority of the week well to our west and southwest, a pesky low finally moved our way Friday with some beneficial raindrops, even more so the farther southwest you went. That rain spills into the start of the Holiday weekend Saturday with perhaps a few isolated rumbles of thunder, too. The good news is, Mother Nature is at least a little considerate of your Holiday plans, sending that rain out to sea for Sunday and Memorial Day. Sunshine will still have to fight low-level moisture each morning, and it may take a while for the sun to win out over clouds. But each weekend day after Saturday does look mainly dry with highs in the lower to middle 70s, so we're grateful. And just like that, after the unofficial start to summer, temperatures will climb to 80 degrees and beyond for the rest of the week with daily thunderstorm chances.
SHORT TERM FORECAST
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
The showers that started Friday morning will continue at times through Saturday night as our pesky low drifts east along the Mason-Dixon Line and eventually out to sea. While it won't be a washout, and it won't be raining all of the time, there will be some occasional bouts of showers with a thunderstorm also not entirely out of the question as two-day rainfall totals generally average between 0.25" to 0.50" for most. With that said, there may be some pockets of around 1.0" of rain. Keep in mind though, that the past two weeks have been pretty dry around here, so these raindrops are beneficial raindrops despite their bad timing. Highs will inch up a few degrees from Friday's temperatures, into the lower and middle 70s, before falling into the lower 50s at night. That's after a few showers through about midnight before clouds break up a bit.
SUNDAY & MEMORIAL DAY
High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes will control our weather, but the clockwise flow of air around it will keep the wind flowing off the Atlantic Ocean. While the winds will be light, the easterly component may result in some low clouds each morning, especially across New Jersey, with some sun eventually breaking through. While temperatures won't be soaring, we should still see highs inch up to around 70 to 75 degrees with at least a mix of clouds and sunshine both days. This means the second two-thirds of the holiday weekend the nicer than the initial third for outdoor activities.Overall, there will be more sun the farther north you travel, and more clouds points south and east, especially closer to the coast.
MID TO LATE WEEK
Most of us consider Memorial Day to be the unofficial start to summer. And while it may not feel like it as much this year, with everything going on in the world, it will at least feel like summer in the world of weather. We're forecasting our first stretch of 80-degree days so far this year humidity likely ticking up each day, too. The welcomed warmth is due to an area of high pressure sitting over Bermuda, influencing a southerly wind direction instead of that cooler easter flow off the ocean. And while a lot of the mid to late week timeframe does look dry, we can't rule out daily shower and thunderstorm chances, increasing in likelihood as the week wears on. An approaching cold front will be our best shot at a thunderstorm Friday into Saturday.
LINKS: HOUR BY HOUR | RADAR | TRAFFIC