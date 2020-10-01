In the wake of a cold front that was responsible for the soaking rain Tuesday night into early Wednesday, brisk westerly breezes dried and cleared us out quite nicely for Wednesday, with cooler, less humid, and in short more fall-like air arriving. It should certainly continue to feel like fall as we kick off the month of October, with near or cooler than normal temperatures likely the rule for most of the first week of October. Three of the first four days of the month should be dry and seasonably cool, including the entire weekend. Our next chances for rain occur late tonight into early Friday with a weak disturbance bringing some light rain, followed by a stronger system, and perhaps a steadier rain, later Sunday night into Monday.
TODAY
October begins with a dry, pleasant, and seasonable early fall day. For the rest of today we can anticipate a lot of the area seeing blue skies and sunshine dominate, while some areas, especially those south of the Lehigh Valley, seeing a bit more in the way of high clouds. Regardless of how much cloud cover you see, humidity will be low, and winds will be lighter compared to Wednesday as afternoon highs climb to around or just above 70 degrees, likely the mildest day of an increasingly cool forecast through early next week.
TONIGHT
A weak cold front will lie along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coastlines tonight while a weak area of low pressure will develop along the front over North Carolina and track northward overnight. The result for our area will be thickening and increasing clouds from south to north overnight with a little light rain also moving in from south to north, mainly after midnight. Lows once again should dip down to either side of 50 degrees.
FRIDAY
As our aforementioned weak disturbance slides through in the morning, the day begins with clouds and a little light rain, ending before or around midday for most of us. The afternoon looks drier with some sunshine returning, but it will be a little cooler as a result of the cloudy and damp start, with highs only in the mid 60s. Rainfall amounts look mostly light, either side of 0.10" of rain.
THIS WEEKEND
Right now, the weekend looks nice albeit a bit cool for early October with plenty of sunshine Saturday and sunshine to start Sunday before some clouds increase later in the day. With cool high pressure in control of our weather, highs each afternoon will be in the mid 60s, just a touch below average for early October, with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
MONDAY
We'll likely start next week with some mostly cloudy and cool weather on Monday and a good chance of at least some rain. Whether it's light rain or something heavier however remains to be seen. We'll have a deep trough, or dip in the jet stream, and an energetic disturbance in that jet stream to at least touch off some light showers. The wild card is some southern moisture and even a tropical-like low. If the two join forces, it's a heavier rain up the East Coast. If they stay separate, it's just a little light rain. Regardless, we expect highs to remain cool on Monday only reaching the low 60s.