TODAY: Clouds and some sunshine with moderate humidity. A stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm, mainly north and west. High: 83
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with a shower or thunderstorm, mainly late. Low: 68
FRIDAY: Humid with more clouds than sun and a couple of showers or a thunderstorm. High: 86 Low: 68
Wednesday made it three in a row…three warm, fairly comfortable, and mainly dry mid-July days. Sure, the humidity did inch up a bit compared to the last few days, but with dew points in the low to mid 60s, it was still fairly tolerable, at least by early summer standards. High pressure over the Northeast kept us partly sunny and mostly dry, with a stray shower or thunderstorm limited to areas closer to Delaware Bay. Humidity levels will rise back to more uncomfortable levels by the end of the week, and coupled with an approaching cold front, our chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will increase late today and especially overnight into Friday. As that front then dissipates as it works towards the coast and to our south Friday night, look for the heat to continue to build and the high humidity to remain in place through the weekend into next week. The weekend looks dry and sunny courtesy of high pressure building overhead, however 90-degree high temperatures will return for the first time in about a week, with highs inching higher into the 90s by Sunday and Monday. Our next cold front will approach Sunday night and linger through the middle of next week delivering our next organized chance for showers and thunderstorms.
TODAY
On the plus side, the day looks mostly dry. But the minus, at least compared to the last three days, will be more clouds. Thanks to a light easterly onshore wind last night pulling in some Atlantic moisture, we saw a deck of low clouds increase across the region. These low clouds will stay with us through a part of this morning before a little more sunshine returns late morning into the afternoon. Mid and high clouds however well in advance of a front to our west will still stream across the area through the afternoon. Highs will still be seasonably warm and in the low to mid 80s, but dew points once again won’t be all that high, generally in the low to a few mid 60s. These numbers are pretty similar to what yesterday featured, so while the air will be noticeable, it will still be tolerable. While a shower or thunderstorm may sneak in late in the day north of Interstate 80 or near and west of Interstate 81, the higher rain chances will await until the overnight hours into Friday.
TONIGHT
As the aforementioned cold front moves closer from the west tonight, our shower and thunderstorm chances will increase a bit. Now granted, it will still probably take a while for any activity to move into our area, so while a stray shower or thunderstorm may be around early on tonight, it likely won’t be until after midnight that shower or thunderstorm coverage increases across the region. At this point, we are not anticipating any organized strong or severe storms, just your garden variety. Overnight lows should only drop into the upper 60s and the humidity will become more noticeable.
FRIDAY
The aforementioned cold front will slowly slide south and east through the area during the day, bringing plenty of clouds and therefore limited sunshine. No washout is expected, certainly nothing like last Friday when Tropical Storm Fay brought a heavy, soaking rain. However, Friday does represent our best chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm. It will be a warm and humid day with highs again near seasonable and in the mid 80s. As of right now, the threat for severe storms or flash flooding appears to be fairly low.
THIS WEEKEND
As our front more or less washes itself out along the coast, we're left with no relief in its wake. On the contrary, the heat will continue to build over the weekend with lower 90s likely for highs on Saturday and mid 90s expected by Sunday. Heat Index temperatures may approach 100 degrees on Sunday. The weekend also looks to be dry courtesy of surface high pressure building in along with a ridge of high pressure in the jet stream building overhead as well.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Another front approaches later Monday, and may hang out nearby for a good part of the week. That means almost daily chances for a few showers and thunderstorms, but it certainly won't rain all day every day. It will be hot and humid to start the week, with the hottest temperatures early in the week and the heat easing a bit by the middle of the week, but probably not the humidity.