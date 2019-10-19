TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 41
SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler with occasional rain, steadiest south and east. High: 57
SUNDAY NIGHT: Gradual clearing with patchy fog forming late. Low: 45
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Many of us awoke Saturday morning to the coldest temperatures of the season so far with widespread low and mid 30s seen for lows, and even a few upper 20s in northern New Jersey. No surprise as well that with temperatures this cold, several locations saw frost, perhaps the first of the season. A large area of high pressure sitting over top of the region helped provide clear skies and much lighter winds overnight Friday which was a great contributor to the very cold low temperatures Saturday morning. This high pressure system remained over the region throughout Saturday leading to a mostly sunny day with light winds. Afternoon highs were a little on the cool side in the low 60s, but thanks to much lighter winds compared to the last couple days, it was certainly a lot more comfortable to be out and about.
High pressure will move offshore tonight as a storm system starts to lift northward from the Southeast U.S. While tonight should stay dry, we can expect clouds to increase from south to north. Thanks to more cloud cover tonight, lows won't be as chilly as last night, and should be fairly close to seasonable levels dropping into the low 40s.
For Sunday, we’ll watch an area of low pressure quickly track northward along the Carolina coast and scoot out to sea east of Virginia Beach late in the day. This storm system is actually the leftovers of Tropical Storm Nestor which formed early Friday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall in the Florida panhandle near St. Vincent Island midday Saturday. Fringe clouds from Nestor will continue to fill our skies for most of Sunday, and the best chance for rain will most likely be in areas along and south/east of Interstate 95, and even more so towards the shore. Farther north and west towards Interstate 78 and north into the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, it should remain drier with just a few occasional rain showers the first half of the day, and perhaps a hint of sunshine arriving from the northwest late in the day. It will be a cooler day than Saturday due to the extra clouds, showers, and onshore to northerly wind flow with highs probably only reaching the upper 50s.
The remnants of Nestor will be long gone heading out to sea Monday as high pressure briefly returns from the west and north. Monday will get the nod as the "pick day" of the forecast over the next 7 days as we can expect abundant sunshine with highs near 70 degrees. A cold front will arrive from the west later Tuesday into Tuesday night bringing a good chance for showers, although nothing that appears to be too heavy at this time. A rumble or two of thunder will also be possible later Tuesday along with gusty winds at times. Highs Tuesday drop back into the mid 60s.
Tuesday's cold front will head out to sea for Wednesday allowing high pressure to build back in from the south leading to a mostly sunny day. It will just be a little on the cool and breezy side Wednesday as highs only reach the low 60s. High pressure will stay in control to our south for Thursday leading to a dry day with a decent amount of sunshine and slightly warmer highs in the mid 60s. We'll stay in the mid 60s for highs Friday with sunshine giving way to clouds thanks to a cold front approaching from the west. This front may spark a shower late in the day Friday or at night. A better chance for some rain returns Saturday as that aforementioned cold front tracks through.
Have a great and safe night and rest of the weekend!