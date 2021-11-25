After a cold and brisk start to the week, we're probably all thankful that a dry and milder Thanksgiving Day is in the forecast. Granted, it's a modest warm up and it's one day and done. Regardless, 50-degree warmth felt pretty good compared to where we've been this week, and where we are again going as soon as Friday. Holiday shoppers getting an early start on Black Friday shopping Thanksgiving night will see a little light rain overnight as a cold front slides through. After that, it's back to the cold and windy but mostly dry weather Friday and Saturday, with maybe a passing snow shower or some flurries on Friday. We'll watch a disturbance for Saturday night and Sunday that could bring a little light snow and rain to wrap up the holiday weekend, but no major storms are in sight. Unfortunately, no major warm ups are either, as more cold and brisk weather is in the cards for most of next week. Happy Thanksgiving!
THANKSGIVING NIGHT
As our next cold front approaches Thanksgiving night, some light rain is likely, but not until after sunset on Thursday and likely steadiest in the middle of the night while we sleep and digest. Granted, shoppers will get a little wet overnight. Rainfall amounts will be light and generally only a tenth of an inch at most. It won't be as cold as the past few nights either, with lows around 40 degrees by early Friday morning. Winds will pick up towards morning as our front slides through, the leading edge of more cold, which arrives on Friday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
As our front clears the coast, we'll see the cold invade, riding some gusty northwest winds down from Canada. Those winds may gust up to 35mph on Friday for most of us, and up to 45mph in the Poconos where wind advisories are posted. Temperatures will remain steady on Friday close to 40 degrees and even fall back a bit later in the day, even with partly sunny skies. Saturday will still be blustery, but the gusts will come down a bit to around 25mph. Wind chills will remain near or below freezing most of the day, and even colder at night as lows drop into the mid 20s. While a mix of sun and clouds is expected both days, a few flurries or a snow shower are possible on Friday as the cold air arrives.
SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY
Things get a little more interesting late in the weekend, as a clipper system pivots through the Northeast and redevelops off the New England coast on its way out to sea. It likely remains unorganized as it comes through and not develop until it is out to sea, so impacts will likely be minor if any. However, expect more clouds to wrap up the weekend with a little light snow or snow showers Saturday night and again Sunday night, and some light rain or snow during the day Sunday. Anything looks scattered and light, so here's hoping any travel impacts will be minimal. It will be cold, with Sunday's highs likely stuck in the upper 30s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
More cold and breezy weather is ours to keep into the first half of next week. That means a mix of clouds, some sunshine, and perhaps a few flurries as our cold northwest flow continues. Highs remain in the low 40s, lows in the mid 20s, and brisk breezes continue to lead to lower wind chills in both cases. The cold may finally ease late next week.
