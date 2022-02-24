TONIGHT: Snow and sleet developing and changing to freezing rain. A coating to an inch of snow and especially sleet for many then some ice; 1-3" in the Poconos. Low: 28
FRIDAY: A slick morning commute with sleet and freezing rain ending around midday, perhaps as plain rain for some. Breezy with some clearing late. High: 40
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, brisk, and cold. Low: 18
What a difference a day makes! After 60-something-degree warmth on Wednesday, Thursday's highs hovered around freezing, with a few snowflakes in the air to further stress the harsh return of winter. And with the cold air now in place, we are preparing for a more significant round of winter weather tonight into early Friday morning. While there may be a brief period of snow at the onset, sleet and freezing rain will be much more common, with freezing rain the biggest concern. Winter weather advisories are in effect for minor accumulations of snow and especially sleet, generally a coating to an inch or two, highest north of Interstate 78. However, a more prolonged period of freezing rain may lead to ice accumulations on any colder surface of up to a quarter of an inch, which can cause slick travel as well as some tree or power line damage in spots. Any steadier freezing rain or sleet may end as some plain rain before tapering off Friday morning, with a drier but cold and brisk weekend following. Next week looks largely quiet and storm-free, with an unseasonably cold start on Monday but a gradual moderating trend as the week progresses.
TONIGHT
Expect a round of steadier wintry precipitation to overspread the area tonight, with just a brief period of snow at the onset, especially over the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, followed by a longer lasting period of sleet. A coating to an inch or two of snow and sleet, admittedly mostly sleet for many of us, will be possible with a little more north of Interstate 80 and even more so north of Interstate 84. Sleet will then change to freezing rain, which is the biggest concern for many of us tonight as ice may accumulate anywhere from around a tenth to a quarter of an inch, with some spots a little higher than that. That's enough ice to cause slick travel on untreated surfaces, and some ice accumulation on trees and power lines can cause some scattered damage as well. Lows will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees, cold enough for some ice accumulation.
FRIDAY
Any freezing rain or sleet will either taper off later Friday morning from west to east or change to plain rain then taper off as temperatures inch above freezing. It will be a breezy but drier afternoon with highs around 35-40 degrees and travel conditions improving after the likely slick morning commute. There can even be some clearing later in the day and especially overnight. Watch for a refreeze of any leftover wet surfaces Friday night as much colder air returns and lows drop into the upper teens.
THIS WEEKEND
The last weekend of February looks mainly dry and quiet, albeit still cold and brisk on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, a lingering northwest breeze, and highs only around freezing. Sunday gets the nod as the less cold weekend day, with highs back up to around 40 degrees as sunshine mixes with some increasing clouds.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
February will go out like a lamb, granted a very cold one on Monday, then March comes in like a less cold lamb on Tuesday, with both days featuring partly sunny skies. Highs on Monday will only be in the upper 20s, but we bounce back up to near 40 degrees on the first day of March Tuesday. As the week rolls on, the slow and steady warming trend should continue, as should the dry weather.
